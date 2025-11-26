Quebec's latest winter forecast calls for more storms, more snow and way less mild weather
Several atmospheric factors are lining up for a harsher winter season than Quebec has seen in years.
Quebec's winter showed up earlier than expected this year, and according to a new seasonal outlook from MétéoMédia, it's not leaving anytime soon. Meteorologists say the province is on track for what they call a winter "of yesteryear," meaning colder temperatures and more snow than usual.
The shift from a mild October to early snow and deep cold wasn't just a fluke. MétéoMédia explains that several atmospheric factors are lining up to produce a harsher season than Quebec has seen in recent years.
A colder start than normal
The first half of winter is expected to be the chilliest. MétéoMédia says temperatures will sit below seasonal norms for the next few months, with repeated drops of arctic air pushing south. Meteorologist Patrick Duplessis says an unusually early burst of warming in the upper atmosphere is "disrupting the polar vortex," allowing it to drift toward Quebec instead of staying near the poles. He adds that this November spike is "one of the earliest ever observed," which is helping dislodge very cold air and push it into the province.
More storms and more snow
With colder air locked in, the type of systems moving toward Quebec becomes crucial. MétéoMédia expects bigger systems tracking in from Colorado and Texas. These storms typically carry more moisture and tend to pass over or just south of southern Quebec, which means higher snowfall totals.
Duplessis notes that "we will have more storms and more systems" this season and says many areas should expect more precipitation than normal. The network says the presence of cold air increases the odds that precipitation will fall as snow rather than rain, especially in the first half of winter.
La Niña's influence
Another factor is La Niña, a Pacific Ocean cooling pattern that affects global weather. André Monette, MétéoMédia's head of meteorology, says La Niña usually brings colder conditions to the Prairies and more precipitation to Quebec and Ontario. He adds that this setup raises the chances of maintaining a solid snow cover, which is good news for outdoor sports but less thrilling for anyone tired of shovelling.
What to expect
The second half of winter may be milder, but the early cold means snow will stick around. MétéoMédia also says the chances of a white Christmas are high this year, especially in southern Quebec.
So, if you were hoping for a gentle winter without much shovelling, this isn't it. Bundle up, find your snow brush, and get ready — the season is just getting started.