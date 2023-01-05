Search on MTL Blog

A Group Of 100 Québec Max Winners Will Split The $1 Million Jackpot

The draw is split into 100 shares worth $10,000 each.

Loto-Québec nationwide draw games tickets.

Loto-Québec

Loto-Québecannounced that a record number of winners across Quebec are set to share the $1,000,000 Québec Max jackpot.

The draw took place on November 29, 2022, as part of the Formula super groupe ticket, which allows up to 100 shares, worth $10,000 each to be won through the Québec Max lottery.

The winning ticket, or tickets, in this case, were purchased in 14 regions across Quebec — meaning the lucky winners are literally scattered all across the province.

Loto-Québec states that the winners do not know each other and that the winning tickets were purchased solely by chance. "Their exact number will only be known when all the shares have been claimed. The holders of the winning shares have a year to come forward and claim their $10,000 share of the jackpot."

15 shares of the draw were won across Montreal, which means a total of $150,000 worth of the jackpot is up for grabs right here across the 514.

Here's how many shares of the million-dollar Québec Max jackpot were won across each Quebec region:

  • Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 3 shares
  • Capitale-Nationale: 5 shares
  • Centre-du-Québec: 2 shares
  • Chaudière-Appalaches: 4 shares
  • Côte-Nord: 1 share
  • Estrie: 3 shares
  • Lanaudière: 8 shares
  • Laurentides: 17 shares
  • Laval: 3 shares
  • Mauricie: 4 shares
  • Montérégie: 16 shares
  • Montréal: 15 shares
  • Outaouais: 14 shares
  • Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean: 5 shares
Loto-Québec is still waiting for all the winners to step forward and is urging everyone to check their tickets.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

