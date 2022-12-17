Loto-Québec Is Looking For A Quebecer Who Is $40 Million Richer & Doesn't Even Know It Yet
Check your Lotto Max tickets!
Many of us dream of winning the lottery and have even thought about what we'd spend our millions on, right? Now, imagine winning big and not even knowing it? Well, that's currently the case for one Quebecer who just won the $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Loto-Québec tweeted out a message stating that the winning ticket was sold in Quebec and has yet to be validated.
"A winning ticket worth $40 million was sold in Quebec for yesterday's draw. We invite all Quebecers who participated in the draw to check their tickets!"
\u201c#LottoMax Un billet gagnant d\u2019une valeur de 40 M$ a \u00e9t\u00e9 vendu au Qu\u00e9bec pour le tirage d\u2019hier. On invite tous les Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois qui ont particip\u00e9 au tirage \u00e0 v\u00e9rifier leurs billets!\u201d— LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) 1671283087
So, that means someone is literally out there walking around $40 million richer and they don't even know it yet...
The results for the December 16, 2022, Lotto Max draw are as follows:
06 22 25 42 43 45 48 (Bonus 47).
The next Lotto Max jackpot will place on December 20, 2022, and is estimated to be worth $10 million.
Until then, check your tickets folks, 'cause you could be a brand new multi-millionaire and be totally unaware of your income windfall.
