Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
loto-québec

Loto-Québec Is Looking For A Quebecer Who Is $40 Million Richer & Doesn't Even Know It Yet

Check your Lotto Max tickets!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Person holding a Lotto Max ticket.

Person holding a Lotto Max ticket.

Loto-Québec

Many of us dream of winning the lottery and have even thought about what we'd spend our millions on, right? Now, imagine winning big and not even knowing it? Well, that's currently the case for one Quebecer who just won the $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Loto-Québec tweeted out a message stating that the winning ticket was sold in Quebec and has yet to be validated.

"A winning ticket worth $40 million was sold in Quebec for yesterday's draw. We invite all Quebecers who participated in the draw to check their tickets!"

So, that means someone is literally out there walking around $40 million richer and they don't even know it yet...

The results for the December 16, 2022, Lotto Max draw are as follows:

06 22 25 42 43 45 48 (Bonus 47).

The next Lotto Max jackpot will place on December 20, 2022, and is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Until then, check your tickets folks, 'cause you could be a brand new multi-millionaire and be totally unaware of your income windfall.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...