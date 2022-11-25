A Montreal Area Christmas Market Ranked Among The Best In The World
Who's feeling festive?🎄
The countdown to Christmas is officially on and this world-renowned Christmas market only 30 minutes from Montreal featuring twinkling lights, alpine-inspired stalls and towering Christmas trees ought to get you into the festive spirit.
Big Seven Travel rounded up the 50 best Christmas markets across the world in 2022 and two Canadian locations made the list, one of which is right here in la belle province.
The Longueuil Christmas Market, officially known as the Marché de Noël et des traditions de Longueuil, managed to land the 33rd spot on the list, which is pretty impressive considering the European competition it faced.
The market is "steeped in French Canadian tradition and German folklore," Big Seven wrote, also describing it as one of the most authentic Christmas markets in Quebec.
Running from November 25 to December 18, the Longueuil market festivities this year include musicians, folk dancers, over 100 craft vendors, and of course a visit to Santa Clause himself.
Guests can spend some one-on-one time with Saint Nick on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Longueuil Christmas Market also offers some delish foods including all sorts of sweets, pretzels fresh out of the oven, hot chocolate and mulled wine that can be enjoyed around the cozy wood fire of the Chalet-Bar terrasse.
Prince Edward Island's Charlottetown Christmas Festival was the only other Canadian Christmas market to have made the list, landing in 40th.
Longueuil Christmas Market
Price: Free entry
When: November 25 to December 18 — Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 340, rue Saint-Charles O., Longueuil, QC