A President's Choice Brand Cheese Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Listeria
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled over 30 different dairy products this week and are currently adding yet another recalled cheese to the list. The CFIA is pulling the President's Choice brand Canadian Cheddar Cheese from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes.
The class one recall was flagged on February 15, 2023, and was triggered by CFIA test results.
Here are the details pertaining to the recalled PC cheese:
- PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese | 250 g | UPC: 060383837464
The federal health department is urging consumers to verify if they are in possession of the affected item. If so, Health Canada recommends tossing out the PC brand cheese immediately or returning it to the point of purchase. Additionally, the health department says not to consume, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled cheese.
Although there have been no reported illnesses regarding the consumption of the recalled product, Health Canada warns of the possible effects associated with Listeria contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," the Canadian health department said.
