30 More Cheese Products Have Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Listeria Contamination
"Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling 30 cheese products from brands such as FreshFun Fantastic and Le Fromage au Village. The class one recall was flagged on February 14, 2023, and was triggered by the company.
The affected products, which were sold in Quebec and Ontario, are being "recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada said. The recalled items may have been sold by various retailers, clerk-served or in smaller packages.
The CFIA is currently conducting an investigation to ensure that all recalled cheese items are being removed from the marketplace. As of February 14, 2023, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of any of the recalled dairy products, the federal health department said.
Health Canada recommends that consumers not serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.
Here are the recalled cheese products to look out for:
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Légumes | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Chili | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Aneth | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Tex-Mex | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - White | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Orange | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Marble | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Fleurs d'ail - Unripened Firm Cheese - Garlic Flower | 160 g and variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Coeur du Village - Fromage cheddar du Témiscamingue - firm unripened cheese | 150 g and Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Blanc firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Le Coloré firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Le Marbré firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Smoked cheddar | 160 g
- Le Fromage au Village La Coulée des érables - semi soft surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Diable aux Vaches - semi-soft organic surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en bloc froid non-affine a pate ferme | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affine a pate ferme - Chili | Varibale
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affine a pate ferme - Orange | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affine a pate ferme - Marble | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine a pate ferme sans lactose - White | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine a pate ferme sans lactose - Orange | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine a pate ferme sans lactose - Marble | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Sieur Corbeau de Lorrainville - Organic semi-soft surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en saumure | 175 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 400 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 960 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 2kg
