A Quebec Couple Won $1,000 A Week For Life Playing The Lottery & Plan To Retire Soon

The couple opted for the lump sum of $1,000,000.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A couple from Quebec posing with their giant cheque for a million dollars from Loto-Quebec.

Loto-Québec

A couple from Quebec is revelling over their recent lottery win of $1,000 a week for life. Gilles Lavoie and Céline Labelle from Montérégie got the surprise of a lifetime when they took home the Gagnant à Vie top prize and decided to accept a lump sum of $1,000,000 associated with the annuity of $1,000 a week for life.

According to Loto-Quebec, the couple was "emotional," when they visited the crown corporation head office. "I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m so grateful,” said Lavoie.

Lavoie told Loto-Quebec that he plans on retiring soon and that he and his partner will be using their windfall to buy a new home for themselves and spoil their loved ones. Are Gilles and Céline accepting applications for new loved ones? Asking for a friend.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Couche-Tard at 1120 boul. De Montarville in Boucherville.

Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
