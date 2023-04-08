A Quebec Couple Won $1,000 A Week For Life Playing The Lottery & Plan To Retire Soon
The couple opted for the lump sum of $1,000,000.
A couple from Quebec is revelling over their recent lottery win of $1,000 a week for life. Gilles Lavoie and Céline Labelle from Montérégie got the surprise of a lifetime when they took home the Gagnant à Vie top prize and decided to accept a lump sum of $1,000,000 associated with the annuity of $1,000 a week for life.
According to Loto-Quebec, the couple was "emotional," when they visited the crown corporation head office. "I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m so grateful,” said Lavoie.
Lavoie told Loto-Quebec that he plans on retiring soon and that he and his partner will be using their windfall to buy a new home for themselves and spoil their loved ones. Are Gilles and Céline accepting applications for new loved ones? Asking for a friend.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Couche-Tard at 1120 boul. De Montarville in Boucherville.