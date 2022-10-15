A Quebec Dude Won The Lottery For A 2nd Time & The Lucky F***er Got $1 Million On His B-Day
Sooooo happy for him.😑
Keven Baribeau of Quebec has claimed a total of $1,025,000 in lottery winnings this year alone. The Capitale-Nationale resident won his first sum, $25,000, in the Extra draw on August 2.
A million-dollar windfall came 52 days later, on September 23, when he won a Maxmillions draw. He received his absurdly large cheque on his birthday.
Lotto Max - Keven devient millionnaire deux mois après avoir remporté 25 000 $ à l'Extra
Baribeau told Loto-Québec that on the day he won the Maxmillions draw, he told his grandmother "he felt like today was going to be a good day."
He said he plans to save his winnings.
He purchased his winning ticket at a Proxi Extra convenience store in the town of Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier west of Quebec City.
The latest Lotto Max draw was on October 14. No one won the $70,000,000 jackpot, but there were three Maxmillions winners in Quebec.
The next draw is on October 18.
