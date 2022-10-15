Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lotto max

A Quebec Dude Won The Lottery For A 2nd Time & The Lucky F***er Got $1 Million On His B-Day

Sooooo happy for him.😑

Senior Editor
Maxmillions winner Keven Baribeau.

Maxmillions winner Keven Baribeau.

Loteries Loto-Québec | YouTube

Keven Baribeau of Quebec has claimed a total of $1,025,000 in lottery winnings this year alone. The Capitale-Nationale resident won his first sum, $25,000, in the Extra draw on August 2.

A million-dollar windfall came 52 days later, on September 23, when he won a Maxmillions draw. He received his absurdly large cheque on his birthday.

Lotto Max - Keven devient millionnaire deux mois après avoir remporté 25 000 $ à l'Extra

Baribeau told Loto-Québec that on the day he won the Maxmillions draw, he told his grandmother "he felt like today was going to be a good day."

He said he plans to save his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at a Proxi Extra convenience store in the town of Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier west of Quebec City.

The latest Lotto Max draw was on October 14. No one won the $70,000,000 jackpot, but there were three Maxmillions winners in Quebec.

The next draw is on October 18.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Montreal
Loading...