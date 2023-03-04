A Quebec Man Won $2 Million In The Lottery & Refuses To Quit His Job
Would you quit your job if you won the lottery?
Winning the lottery is a life-changing event, so much so that many of us often wish we could become millionaires, quit our jobs, jet set across the globe and eat at the finest of restaurants. Well, that doesn't seem to be the case for one Quebec man who won $2 million and plans on keeping his lifestyle as is.
Benoit Gravelle from Outaouais won the $2 million lottery jackpot following the Double Jeu 49 draw on January 7, 2023. The ticket let Gravelle play both the Lotto 6/49 and Québec 49, with Extra — and it seems as if luck was in his favour, considering he took home the grand prize.
Loto-Québec said that Benoit had been "experiencing great things in the past weeks," which made Gravelle want to try out his luck at the lottery. After checking his "all-dressed" ticket through the Lotteries app, the Quebec resident was stunned when he found out he'd won. "I think I've won $2,000,000!" he told his mother.
Loto-Québec said that Gravelle verified his ticket thrice before fully believing he'd won. Despite now being a multi-millionaire, Gravelle, who works as a construction worker, doesn't plan on exchanging his lifestyle habits at all.
Loto-Québec said that Gravelle described himself as a "simple man," and that he has "no plans to change his habits or stop working."
While Gravelle won't be quitting his job following his windfall, he does plan on splurging on a few purchases. Loto-Québec says that the newly minted multi-millionaire plans on buying a house and a truck. Gravelle also plans on spoiling some of his loved ones and wants to make it out west one day to watch the Calgary Stampede.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these resources available across Quebec. Help is available.