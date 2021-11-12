A Quebec Emergency Alert Test Is Coming So Get Ready For Your Phone To Scare You Sh*tless
The test is on November 17. And no, you can't unsubscribe.
Get ready for your phone to shriek. The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) has announced that it's moving forward with a test of Quebec's emergency alert system, Québec En Alerte, at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. The other provinces and territories will be conducting their own tests on the same date.
The ministry says the test message will be broadcast on television, radio and other devices — like your cellphone — if they're connected to an LTE network.
Test de Qu\u00e9bec En Alerte le 17 novembre, \u00e0 13 h 55. Le message d\u2019essai sera diffus\u00e9 sur les cellulaires, \u00e0 la radio et \u00e0 la t\u00e9l\u00e9vision. Assurez-vous que votre appareil est compatible ici : https://www.enalerte.ca/mobilite/\u00a0pic.twitter.com/LVpr7X36p5— S\u00e9curit\u00e9 publique Qc (@S\u00e9curit\u00e9 publique Qc) 1636726235
According to a press release, the purpose of the test is to "raise awareness of the alert display and its sound signal."
No, you can't opt out.
The alert will make clear that "this is not a real situation and that there is no danger to the health or safety of citizens."
"The Québec En Alerte system quickly informs the population in the event that they should take shelter or adopt safety measures due to, for example, an explosion risk, a chemical risk, a tornado or another threat to life," the MSP said in the release.
"This system also allows for the issuance of an AMBER Alert to alert the public by quickly transmitting critical information when a child is abducted and authorities fear for their life."
The Québec En Alerte website also says it's prepared with messages for situations as extreme as radiological risks, terrorist threats, disturbances to the Earth's magnetic field, an incoming meteorite and falling volcanic ash.
Cell phones began to receive En Alerte messages in 2018.