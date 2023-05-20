A Quebec Man Won $25K A Year For Life Playing The Lottery & He's Now Living The Dream
A life-changing win!
Talk about a lottery win that keeps on giving! In a stroke of sheer luck, an Outaouais resident has defied the odds and secured a financial future that many of us can only dream of. François Lajoie won $25,000 a year for life following the Grande Vie April 27 draw and decided to opt for the lump sum of $500,000.
Loto-Québec shared in a press release that Lajoie had purchased his Grande Vie ticket from a grocery store on a whim. His winning numbers? His loved ones' birthdays. The morning of the draw, Lajoie had checked online to verify which Canadian regions the winners were from. Loto-Québec said that Lajoie found out a Quebec player had won 5/5 numbers, still not knowing it was him.
After Lajoie discovered he'd won, he was "happy and surprised, but calm," Loto-Québec said. In fact, Lajoie went about this day — making his morning coffee, the way he usually does.
With $500,000 now in his pocket (or bank account…so we hope), Lajoie says he plans on devoting more of his time to the caregiving movement, which the crown corporation described as a cause very near and "dear to his heart."
The Quebec resident plans on celebrating his windfall with friends and family at the Casino du Lac-Leamy, Loto-Québec shared.
The winning ticket was purchased at the IGA Extra located at 203, boulevard des Grives in Gatineau. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $5,000.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these resources available across Quebec. Help is available.