A Montrealer Won $1 Million In The Lottery & Immediately Made Plans To Move Elsewhere
I mean, good for him!
What would you do if you won $1,000,000 in the lotto? It's a question we often ask ourselves and each other, dreaming big or thinking practically, but the hypothetical became a reality for one lucky ex-Montrealer this month.
Denis Gaspar took home a cool million from his Lotto 6/49 white ball win on February 11, 2023. His partner was the one to discover the win when she took the golden ticket to a local grocery store.
Gaspar, now significantly richer, had a big task ahead of him: deciding what to do with his bounty. First, he wanted to treat his closest loved ones, according to Loto-Québec, and then bought himself a nice new car. Finally, and most importantly, he decided to move away from Montreal.
$1 million is enough to make almost any change you want, but Gaspar, clearly sick of the 514, has picked the land of Gaspésie for his next home. More like Gaspar-sie, I say.
At least he's leaving a gift in his wake: the Marchés Tradition on rue Sherbrooke where the ticket was validated is gaining a 1% commission from Gaspar's winnings, so some trace of his success will be absorbed back into the local economy.
If you want to escape Montreal, too, you'll simply need to wait for the next Lotto 6/49 draw on March 1, 2023. Your chances of winning anything are one in 6.6, and the odds of pulling the grand prize are one in 13,983,816. Get yourself a ticket before the draw closes at 10:30 p.m. and you could be the next normal guy getting a mini MTL Blog profile. Lucky you!
