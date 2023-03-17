A Reusable Water Bottle Sold On Amazon Canada Is Being Recalled Due To The Presence Of Lead
"Immediately stop using the recalled product."
Health Canada published a consumer product recall on March 17, 2023, regarding a reusable water bottle brand sold on Amazon Canada. The consumer product recall was flagged by Bindle Bottle LLC and is currently being recalled nationwide due to the presence of lead.
Here are all the details regarding the recalled product:
- Bindle Bottles | 32 oz, 24 oz, 20 oz and 13 oz | Amazon.ca
"The recalled product may contain excess amounts of lead on the small soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment, posing an exposure risk to lead if unpackaged food is placed in the dry storage compartment," Health Canada said.
The company reported that 400 units of the affected bottles were sold in Canada between June 2019 to January 2023. As of the time of publication, Bindle Bottles LLC has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.
According to Health Canada, lead is highly toxic, especially for children. "A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
The federal health department is now urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled Bindle Bottles and contact Bindle Bottle LLC to receive a free repair kit."
