6 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a number of food items sold across Canada for several reasons including E. coli, listeria contamination and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has released a number of recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the six recalled foods to look out for:
Chocolate Chop cookies
Recalled Product: Japanese characters only — chocolate chip cookies 10 pieces | 93 g
Recall Reason: "Certain Chocolate Chip Cookies recalled due to undeclared milk," Health Canada said.
Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese
Recalled Products:
- Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 340 g
- Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 1.9 kg
Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that the "Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese was recalled due to generic E. coli."
Maple Dale Cheese Co. brand cheese
Recalled Products:
- Maple Dale Cheese Co. Repress Aged Heat treated White Cheddar | 40 lb
- Maple Dale Cheese Co. Shredded 2-Year-Old | 10 kg
Recall Reason: "Maple Dale Cheese Co. brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes," per the Health Canada warning.
Salento Organics brand dark chocolate
Recalled Products:
- Salento Organics Dark chocolate pineapple bites | 113 g
- Salento Organics Dark chocolate pitaya (dragon fruit) bites | 113 g
- Salento Organics banana dark chocolate clusters | 113 g
- Salento Organics peanuts dark chocolate dipped | 113 g
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label."
Deep Recipes of South India brand Sambhar Soup
Recalled Product: Deep Recipes of South India Sambhar Soup | 283 g
Recall Reason: "Deep Recipes of South India brand Sambhar Soup recalled due to undeclared milk," Health Canada said.
Global Choice brand Falooda drinks
Recalled Products:
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Kaju Katli Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Kesar Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Pista Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Rabri Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Thandai Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Vanilla Flavour | 290 ml
Recall Reason: The CFIA is recalling several flavoured Falooda drinks due to undeclared milk.
