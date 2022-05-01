Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Quebec Police Officer's Motorcycle Was Hit While Trying To Stop A Driver In Montreal

The police officer was transported to the hospital.

Staff Writer
Quebec police on motorcycles.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

A violent accident involving a Quebec police officer on a motorcycle took place on Sunday morning, May 1.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) motorcyclist was hit by a car while attempting to stop a driver in Montreal.

Because the accident occurred in Montreal, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) are the ones leading the investigation. Here's what SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils was able to confirm about the events that took place.

"This morning around 8 a.m., following a radar operation, a motorcycle police officer from the Sûreté du Québec was allegedly hit while trying to intercept an offending vehicle on avenue Armand-Chaput, near boulevard Henri-Bourassa in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough," said Chèvrefils on Sunday.

When the incident occurred, reinforcements were called to assist the motorcycle officer who was the victim of the collision. Once on the scene, the police officer was found still conscious.

"He had injuries to the upper and lower body, he was transported to the hospital," Chèvrefils added, while confirming that there is no fear for his life."

The scene was protected for the investigators of the section of major crimes of the SPVM who will analyze it to try to understand the exact circumstances surrounding this collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made by the SPVM at this time.

No other information regarding the identity of the suspect and the victim has been released by the SQ or the SPVM.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

