canada's most wanted

2 Of The 25 Most Wanted Fugitives In Canada Are From Quebec

You could be compensated up to $250,000 for any information.

Associate Editor
Montreal police officer in uniform, Right: Bolo Program's most wanted list of criminals in Canada.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime, Progam Bolo | Official Website

In an April 26 press release, the Bolo Program shared the top 25 most wanted suspects in Canada and two of them are from Quebec.

Crime is no stranger to the province of Quebec, where gun violence and five homicides in Montreal alone have been confirmed so far.

The Bolo Program is an initiative that utilizes social media, technology, and community engagement to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, their website states.

The press release stated that anyone who steps forward with information regarding the suspects of the top 25 most wanted lit could receive a reward of up to $250,000.

Of the list, many of the most wanted are suspects in armed robbery, murder, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Here are the profiles of the two most wanted suspects from Quebec.

Blake Charbonneau

Sûreté du Québec

Blake Charbonneau has been wanted since November 29, 2021, for aggravated sexual assault, armed robbery, and pimping for several years, as stated by the Sûreté du Québec.

The 35-year-old is from Laval and is 5'9" tall and 176 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes. Charbonneau wears earrings and has a tattoo located on his arm.

The Sûreté du Québec is offering up to $50,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Blake Charbonneau, an offer that remains in place until July 12, 2022.

Youcef Abderahim Bouras

Sûreté du Québec

Youcef Abderahim Bouras has been on the most wanted list since October 15, 2017, and is now being searched for by the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service for first-degree murder.

Bouras is 5'8" tall and weighs 143 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Youcef has Algerian and Canadian citizenship and speaks French, as stated by the Sûreté du Québec.

Youcef is suspected of opening fire and murdering Muhammed Adhane in a Longueuil parking lot. Youcef fled the scene and has yet to be found by police. While he is on the most wanted list, there is no financial reward or compensation mentioned.

Interested in the full list of Canada's most wanted? Here it is:

  1. Abilaziz Mohamed — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for murder (Arrested)
  2. Gene Karl Lahrkamp — Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder. Maximum Reward: $100,000
  3. Kier Bryan Granado — Wanted by the Calgary Police Service for murder. Maximum Reward: $100,000
  4. Nouraldin Rabee — Wanted by the Windsor Police Service for murder. Maximum Reward: $50,000
  5. Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, or Tommy Ngo — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for murder. Maximum reward: $50,000
  6. Youcef Abderahim Bouras — Wanted by the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil for murder
  7. Jabreel Elmi — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for murder
  8. Phuong Tan Nguyen — Wanted by York Regional Police for murder
  9. Mohamed Hassan — Wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
  10. Darriel Thompson — Wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
  11. Usman Kassim — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for attempted murder. Maximum Reward: $50,000
  12. Shadia Mahamed Muse — Wanted by the United States Marshals Service for murder
  13. Arian Ghasemmanesh — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for manslaughter
  14. Mohamud Abukar Hagi — Wanted by the Windsor Police Service for murder. Maximum reward: $50,000
  15. Abdelmuniem Abdalla — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for murder
  16. Blake Charbonneau — Wanted by the Sûreté du Québec for pimping and sexual assault. Maximum reward: $50,000
  17. Camarr Brown — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for accessory after the fact to murder
  18. Savang Sychantha — Wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police for murder. Maximum reward: $50,000
  19. Ronald Jeffrey Bax — Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder
  20. Yusuf Ali — Wanted by the Windsor Police Service for murder
  21. John Norman Mackenzie — Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for unlawful release
  22. Keyshawn McMillan — Wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for human trafficking. Maximum reward: $50,000
  23. Emmanuel Rawson — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for armed robbery
  24. Rosaleen Wallace — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for manslaughter
  25. Stephen Duong — Wanted by the Toronto Police Service for armed robbery.
