A Tiktoker Has Gone Viral After Sharing His Terry's Chocolate Orange 'Hack'
"I was today years old when I discovered this feature." 🍊🍫
Given the popularity of Terry's Chocolate Orange, you may think there's no space for secrets between those citrus-y slices you have to 'whack and unwrap.' But a Tiktoker has gone viral for sharing a little-known 'hack' for consuming the seasonal sweet treat.
Neil Adams, who posts content on the social platform as 'michael_adams1138,' has over 550K views and counting on his 'Choc Orange Hack' that puts the spotlight on clever packaging.
"I was today years old when I discovered this feature," reads an overhead caption, as Adams unboxes a foil-covered chocolate orange.
Unexpectedly, he puts the confection aside, instead fiddling with the clear plastic piece that protects the orange from being prematurely whacked while in transit. Turns out, the casing holds another purpose.
Flipping the corners of the piece over, and layering them one on top of the other produces a hammock of sorts for the orange. Snaps are even built into the packaging to hold the new shape, which proves this isn't as much a hack as a deliberate design that Terry's must have expected orange chocolate lovers to somehow figure out on their own.
Fortunately, citrus chocolate fiends with enough patience to fold the plastic holder no longer have to cradle a wrapper full of melting choc crumbs in their hands.
"Wait! What? How have I never known this?" asked an incredulous commenter.
"Omg that is epic, I love Terry's," wrote another.
But some weren't as sure they'd have time to try out the hack.
"Who has it that long? Once unwrapped, it’s gone," wrote one person.
"This was take two. I ate the first one," Adams replied, confirming another far more well-known 'hack' that you always buy at least two of your favourite treat.
@michael_adams1138
