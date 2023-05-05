A Variety Of Vehicles Are Being Recalled In Canada For Issues Ranging From Brakes To Steering
Here's which transportation methods are no longer up to snuff.
Transport Canada has shared recalls for a variety of vehicles and trailers, including snowmobiles and even ATVs. If you're the unlucky owner of any of these wheeled contraptions, you may be due for a tune-up at your nearest Toyota or Yamaha manufacturer.
Each recall applies to specific years, makes and models, so be sure to verify your vehicle is actually subject to the recall in effect. For several of these recalls, the company will also reach out to owners by mail. Let's get into it.
Yamaha snowmobiles
- 1997 Yamaha Mountain Max
- 1997 Yamaha V Max (VX600)
- 1997 Yamaha V Max (VX700)
- 1997 Yamaha V Max (VX500)
- 1997 Yamaha Venture 600 (VT600)
- 1997 Yamaha Venture 500 (VT500)
Recall Reason: "Two joints in the fuel line could crack due to impact and vibration from aggressive riding. Cracked joints could leak fuel, which could result in a fire hazard," Transport Canada wrote. Those aren't the only issues, though: "On vehicles with electric starters, if the battery is overfilled and the breather pipe is blocked by snow or other obstruction, excess acid could exit the breather pipe venting strips and come in contact with the starter relay."
"This could cause a short circuit in the relay and a possible fire hazard."
To correct this last issue, "a fuel system update kit will be installed and units equipped with electric starter will have a battery vent hose kit installed."
Yamaha snowmobiles (but different ones this time)
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 500 (Vt500)
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 600 (Vt600)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx500)
- 1998 Yamaha Mountain Max
- 1998 Yamaha Srx700
- 1998 Yamaha Srx600
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 700 (Vt700)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx600)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx700)
- 1998 Yamaha Mountain Srx700 (Msrx700)
Recall Reason: "The hydraulic brake bleed screws on these snowmobiles may not have been tightened correctly at the factory," Transport Canada wrote. "During operation of the snowmobile, the brake fluid may leak, resulting in lack of brake performance and a possible accident. Correction: brake system will be bled and the bleed screws tightened to specification."
Yamaha snowmobiles (for different reasons this time)
- 1997 Yamaha Vmax (Vx700)
- 1997 Yamaha Vmax (Vx500)
- 1997 Yamaha Mountain Max
- 1997 Yamaha Venture 600 (Vt600)
- 1997 Yamaha Vmax (Vx600)
- 1997 Yamaha Venture 500 (Vt500)
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 500 (Vt500)
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 600 (Vt600)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx500)
- 1998 Yamaha Mountain Max
- 1998 Yamaha Srx700
- 1998 Yamaha Srx600
- 1998 Yamaha Venture 700 (Vt700)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx600)
- 1998 Yamaha Mountain Srx700 (Msrx700)
- 1998 Yamaha Vmax (Vx700)
Recall Reason: "The ski column weld on these snowmobiles may not have proper penetration," explained Transport Canada. "During operation of the vehicle, the ski column can break resulting in lack of steering control and a possible crash without prior warning."
To fix this issue, "both ski columns will be replaced and the skis will be realigned."
RV Trailers from Thor Motor Coach
- 2021 Thor Motor Coach Sequence
- 2021 Thor Motor Coach Tellaro
- 2022 Thor Motor Coach Rize
- 2022 Thor Motor Coach Scope
- 2022 Thor Motor Coach Tellaro
- 2022 Thor Motor Coach Sequence
- 2023 Thor Motor Coach Dazzle
- 2023 Thor Motor Coach Twist
- 2023 Thor Motor Coach Rize
- 2023 Thor Motor Coach Scope
- 2024 Thor Motor Coach Dazzle
- 2024 Thor Motor Coach Scope
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a fuel hose on the generator may not be properly secured and could leak fuel," according to Transport Canada. "A fuel leak can create the risk of a fire."
"Thor Motor Coach will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your motorhome to a Cummins authorized service center to inspect the fuel hose between the generator fuel filter and injection pump module. The fuel hose and clamps will be replaced, if necessary. To reduce the safety risk, Thor Motor Coach advises that you should not use the generator until the recall inspection is completed," Transport Canada shared.
RV Trailer from Grand Design RV
- 2020 Grand Design Imagine
- 2021 Grand Design Imagine
Recall Reason: "On certain RV trailers, the pull handles for the drawers and doors inside the trailer have square corners that could be sharp," Transport Canada says. "Sharp corners on the drawer and door handles can create the risk of a cut or scrape."
The recommended corrective actions are to "take your trailer to a dealer to replace the pull handles with handles that have a rounded shape."
POLARIS ATV
- 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450
- 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570
- 2022 Polaris Sportsman 450
- 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570
- 2023 Polaris Sportsman 450
- 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570
Recall Reason: "On certain ATVs, a wiring harness may not have been assembled properly. As a result, a wire to the voltage regulator could contact a brake line or the vehicle frame and cause a short circuit. This could also result in a loss of front brakes," Transport Canada wrote. "A short circuit could create a fire risk. A loss of front brakes can increase the risk of a crash."
Polaris advises users to "stop using your vehicle immediately."
POLARIS Motorcycle
- 2019 Indian Ftr
- 2019 Indian Motorcycle Ftr
- 2020 Indian Ftr
- 2020 Indian Motorcycle Ftr
- 2022 Indian Ftr
- 2022 Indian Motorcycle Ftr
Recall Reason: "On certain motorcycles, the coolant junction could fail. If this happens, coolant could leak while driving," according to Transport Canada. "A coolant leak could create the risk of a burn injury. Additionally, coolant that contacts the rear tire can reduce traction and cause a loss of control. This can increase the risk of a crash."
Toyota Venza
- 2009 Toyota Venza
- 2010 Toyota Venza
- 2011 Toyota Venza
- 2012 Toyota Venza
- 2013 Toyota Venza
- 2014 Toyota Venza
- 2015 Toyota Venza
- 2016 Toyota Venza
Recall Reason: Transport Canada said that "On certain vehicles, the wiring for the airbag sensor in the driver's door could be damaged over time. If this happens, the side airbag and curtain airbag on the driver's side may not work properly in a crash."
"Airbags that do not work properly could create an increased risk of injury in a crash."
