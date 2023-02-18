7 Cars Have Been Recalled By Transport Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on several more vehicle brands from manufacturers including Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen, BMW, and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty batteries and steering wheel airbag covers to systems short-circuiting, and issues pertaining to the wiring of side airbags, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify whether their cars are affected by the recall, and are instructing which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) these recalls concern.
Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Ford
Recalled Vehicles:
- Ford Explorer 2020, 2021 and 2022
- Ford Police Interceptor Utility (Explorer) 2020 and 2021
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a mounting bolt for the rear axle housing could break. If this happens, the axle housing can move and cause clunking or banging noises and vibrations from the rear of the vehicle," per Transport Canada.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicles:
- Nissan Titan 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012
- Nissan Quest 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012
- Nissan Armada 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012
- Nissan Pathfinder 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012
- Nissan Xterra 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013
- Nissan Frontier 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, the "plastic emblem on the steering wheel airbag cover of certain vehicles could detach and become a projectile when the airbag inflates in a crash."
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Hyundai Sante Fe Sport 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the rear parking assist sensors (mounted in the rear bumper) could short circuit," the federal department said.
BMW
Recalled Vehicle: BMW 2 Series 2022
Recall Reason: Transport Canada warns that "on certain 2-series coupe models, the rear seat backrest cover panels could crack when a side airbag deploys. If this happens, the side airbag(s) may not inflate properly in a crash."
Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 2021
Recall Reason: "A software problem could cause the high-voltage battery management control module to reset or the pulse inverter to deactivate in some cars. If this happens while driving, the electric motor would not supply power to the wheels," Transport Canada said.
Toyota
Recalled Vehicle: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain RAV4 Prime models, rapid acceleration could cause the battery voltage to drop suddenly while driving in 'EV mode' in cold temperatures."
KIA
Recalled Vehicle: Kia Telluride 2023
Recall Reason: "The wiring for the side airbags in the second-row seat cushion assembly on certain vehicles may be too long," Transport Canada indicated. "As a result, the wiring could be damaged by contact with the seat frame when the seat is folded or adjusted. If this happens, the second-row seat side airbag(s) may not work properly in a side-impact crash."
