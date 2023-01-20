Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
transport canada

Transport Canada Recalled 5 More Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted

Volvo, BMW and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A row of cars parked near curb on the side of the street on a parking lot.

A row of cars parked near curb on the side of the street on a parking lot.

Andrii Biletskyi | Dreamstime
True

Transport Canada has issued a recall on five more vehicle brands from manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.

From issues involving faulty charging cables, and brake booster corrosion all the way to issues with airbag deployment and improperly assembled steering wheels, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).

Here's a full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:

Volkswagen

Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 — 2023

Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, the 12 V battery charging cables could be damaged due to contact with the steering shaft, possibly causing a short circuit on certain vehicles.

Corrective Action: "Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the 12 V battery charging cable."

More information

BMW

Recalled Vehicles:

  • BMW 3 Series — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
  • BMW X3 — 2007, 2008, 2009, & 2010
  • BMW 1 Series — 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
  • BMW X5 — 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
  • BMW X6 — 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, & 2014
  • BMW X1 — 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the driver frontal airbag inflator could produce excessive internal pressure during airbag deployment. Increased pressure may cause the inflator to rupture, which could allow fragments to be propelled toward vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury," Transport Canada warns.

Corrective Action: Dealers of the affected vehicles will replace the front driver air bag inflator or air bag module, depending on the vehicle model.

More information

Ford

Recalled Vehicles;

  • Ford Bronco Sport — 2021 & 2022
  • Ford Escape – 2020, 2021, & 2022
Recall Reason: The fuel injector may crack on certain vehicles, Transport Canada says.

Corrective Action: Per Transport Canada, "Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the engine control software to detect fuel injector leaks".

More information

Volvo

Recalled Vehicles:

  • Volvo V60 Cross Country — 2019, 2020, 2021, & 2022
  • Volvo XC90 — 2019, 2020, 2021, & 2022
Recall Reason: The steering gear may not have been assembled properly on a small number of vehicles, which could result in a loose screw falling into the steering gearbox.

Corrective Action: "Volvo will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the steering gear," Transport Canada says.

More information

Mercedes-Benz

Recalled Vehicles:

  • Mecedes-Benz GL Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
  • Mecedes-Benz ML Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
  • Mercedes-Benz R Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013

Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "corrosion could cause the brake booster to fail. If this happens, there may be an increase in brake pedal effort and an increase in the distance needed to stop the vehicle."

Corrective Action: Mercedes-Benz is urging owners to stop using the recalled vehicles immediately. "The company will notify owners by mail and instruct you to contact a local Mercedes-Benz dealership to arrange for towing and an inspection."

More information

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...