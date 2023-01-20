Transport Canada Recalled 5 More Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Volvo, BMW and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on five more vehicle brands from manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty charging cables, and brake booster corrosion all the way to issues with airbag deployment and improperly assembled steering wheels, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 — 2023
Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, the 12 V battery charging cables could be damaged due to contact with the steering shaft, possibly causing a short circuit on certain vehicles.
Corrective Action: "Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the 12 V battery charging cable."
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- BMW 3 Series — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
- BMW X3 — 2007, 2008, 2009, & 2010
- BMW 1 Series — 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
- BMW X5 — 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
- BMW X6 — 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, & 2014
- BMW X1 — 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the driver frontal airbag inflator could produce excessive internal pressure during airbag deployment. Increased pressure may cause the inflator to rupture, which could allow fragments to be propelled toward vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury," Transport Canada warns.
Corrective Action: Dealers of the affected vehicles will replace the front driver air bag inflator or air bag module, depending on the vehicle model.
Ford
Recalled Vehicles;
- Ford Bronco Sport — 2021 & 2022
- Ford Escape – 2020, 2021, & 2022
Corrective Action: Per Transport Canada, "Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the engine control software to detect fuel injector leaks".
Volvo
Recalled Vehicles:
- Volvo V60 Cross Country — 2019, 2020, 2021, & 2022
- Volvo XC90 — 2019, 2020, 2021, & 2022
Corrective Action: "Volvo will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the steering gear," Transport Canada says.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicles:
- Mecedes-Benz GL Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
- Mecedes-Benz ML Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
- Mercedes-Benz R Class — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2013
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "corrosion could cause the brake booster to fail. If this happens, there may be an increase in brake pedal effort and an increase in the distance needed to stop the vehicle."
Corrective Action: Mercedes-Benz is urging owners to stop using the recalled vehicles immediately. "The company will notify owners by mail and instruct you to contact a local Mercedes-Benz dealership to arrange for towing and an inspection."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.