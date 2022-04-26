Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
roller skating in montreal

You Can Go Roller Skating In Montreal At This Glow-In-The-Dark Disco Party In May

Major '70s vibes!

Staff Writer
Roller skating in Montreal.

Roller skating in Montreal.

@roller_disco_montreal | Instagram

For those looking for unique Montreal date ideas or fun things to do with your friends this spring, we've got your back.

On Saturday, May 21, you can make your way to Arena LeRinque to spend your night roller skating in Montreal at this glow-in-the-dark roller disco event happening from 8 to 11 p.m.

Just don't forget to buy your tickets in advance to secure your spot, which you can get online for $18 each, plus "applicable fees." Then you know you can get into the event stress-free on the night of.



When there, you can expect all kinds of colourful lights, funky music, a disco ball (obviously) and basically a night of '70s vibes. Sounds pretty hard to beat, no?

Note that it's mandatory to wear a face covering at all times during the event and you must be 16-years-old or older. So, that means there's no need to worry about potentially hurting any children if you happen to fall.

Not to mention, it's a hell of a workout too.

If you don't have your own roller skates, no fear. You can rent a pair for the event at the arena, starting at $5 to $10. And if you've never tried rollerskating before, you may also want to rent yourself some protective equipment too, which starts at $5. Always better safe than sorry!


"Glow In The Dark" Roller Disco

Cost: $18 plus "applicable fees"

Where: Arena LeRinque; 8355 Chemin Montview, Montreal, QC

When: May 21 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Get your ticket

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...