You Can Go Roller Skating In Montreal At This Glow-In-The-Dark Disco Party In May
Major '70s vibes!
For those looking for unique Montreal date ideas or fun things to do with your friends this spring, we've got your back.
On Saturday, May 21, you can make your way to Arena LeRinque to spend your night roller skating in Montreal at this glow-in-the-dark roller disco event happening from 8 to 11 p.m.
Just don't forget to buy your tickets in advance to secure your spot, which you can get online for $18 each, plus "applicable fees." Then you know you can get into the event stress-free on the night of.
When there, you can expect all kinds of colourful lights, funky music, a disco ball (obviously) and basically a night of '70s vibes. Sounds pretty hard to beat, no?
Note that it's mandatory to wear a face covering at all times during the event and you must be 16-years-old or older. So, that means there's no need to worry about potentially hurting any children if you happen to fall.
Not to mention, it's a hell of a workout too.
If you don't have your own roller skates, no fear. You can rent a pair for the event at the arena, starting at $5 to $10. And if you've never tried rollerskating before, you may also want to rent yourself some protective equipment too, which starts at $5. Always better safe than sorry!
"Glow In The Dark" Roller Disco
Cost: $18 plus "applicable fees"
Where: Arena LeRinque; 8355 Chemin Montview, Montreal, QC
When: May 21 from 8 to 11 p.m.