12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Add A Little Colour Back Into Your Life
The city's finally getting its colour back!
This weekend in Montreal is going to be special for so many reasons: the weather's starting to look up, the city's finally coming back to life and this Sunday is Mother's Day (but of course, it's for any and all motherly-figures in your life).
And you just know the city is full of those colourful feel good vibes that are bound to make your weekend one to remember!
Check out these things to do in Montreal this weekend that you won't want to miss.
Celebrate All Of The Important Women In Your Life With Brunch
Courtesy of Gatto Matto
When: Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 1950, rue Claude-Gagné #302, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate mom (and mom-figures!) with brunch at one of Montreal's coolest new restaurants, Gatto Matto. The brunch menu will include so many delicious items including caprese and burrata avocado toast, Belgian waffles with Amaretto maple syrup, assorted berries, cannolis, and sweet mint ricotta, to name a few.
Enjoy The Cirque Éloize Celeste ShowCabaret CelesteCourtesy of Éric Carrière
Price: $64 to $125 per ticket, 15% off select dates with the promo code FLASH15 (offer ends on May 8)
When: From Thursday to Saturday until September 3, 2022. Special Wednesday nights are available during the spring and summer.
Address: 900 boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Prepare for a night of absolute entertainment at Celeste from Cirque Éloize. This stunning show combines circustry, cabaret and that pizzazz that all Montreal performers possess for what's sure to be an unforgettable show.
Taste Your Way Through La Tournée Gourmande
Price: $36 for four dishes
When: Saturday, May 7, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: Time Out Market, Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It can be hard to choose where to eat when you visit Time Out Market, a.k.a. The Best of the City Under One Roof. During La Tournée Gourmande, you can try four dishes throughout the iconic food hall and enjoy culinary creations from some of Montreal's top chefs.
Celebrate AstroFest 2022
When: Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 4801, ave. Pierre-de Coubertin, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Head down to the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium this weekend for a totally out of this world experience. AstroFest is a celebration of astronomy and discovery and will include a range of activities, including workshops, demonstrations, a conference with astronaut David Saint-Jacques from the Canadian Space Agency about future missions, and nightly telescope observations of the moon and stars.
Wander Through This Stunning Flower Field In Old Montreal
Price:
- $20 admission
- $2/tulip
When: Beginning Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: Old Montreal - rue de la Commune near Quai King Edward, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought Old Montreal couldn't get any more beautiful, this stunning field with 600,000 tulips is making its way to the neighbourhood. You can pick flowers to bring home or simply wander through for a little escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
See The Stalls Of Atwater Market Bloom
Address: 138, ave. Atwater, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You know spring is officially here when the flowers and plants return to Atwater Market. The iconic marché is officially stocked with anything and everything you need to pring some plants to your life and some life back into your plants.
Check Out The Blue Metropolis Int'l Literary Festival
When: Until Sunday May 8, 2022
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: Back for its 24th year, the Blue Metropolis Int'l Literary Festival invites attendees to engage, think and reflect through a series of literary and artistic programming. This year's festival includes poets, playwrights and visual creators, with the theme of science and ecology's relationships to literature. Plus, a series of Ukranian events will donate all proceeds to relief efforts.
Enjoy This Egg-Celent Festival
When: Until June 3
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: However you like your eggs, you got 'em at the many Montreal spots that serve up eggs, especially during TasteMontréal's Délici-œufs! Restaurants around the city will be offering egg-inspired creations to bring a little something special to your favourite breakfast food.
You can also win a luxury prize pack for dinner and a spa package for two at Kabinhaus in Mont Tremblant. A portion of proceeds from each dish will go to Breakfast Club of Canada.
Snap A Pic At This New Selfie Studio
Price: $25 for one hour until May 1, $50 for two hours; private rentals start at $300 for five guests up to one hour.
Address: Le Chateau St-Ambroise, 4020 rue St-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Is your feed in need of a little refresh? Head over to Le Saint Motel, a new selfie photo studio opened by three Montreal photographers who know all about getting the right shot. The space includes 12 themed rooms with everything from retro motel decor to Montreal memorabila.
Stop By This Artist Showcase
Price: Free!
When: Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.
Address: Lucky Delite, 4816, ave. du Parc, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fruition MTL is proud to present a QTBIPOC Art Show/Auction from talented local artists. The art will be on display and available for auction starting at $50 for two weeks, starting with an opening night filled with drinks, snacks and good vibes.
Discover The New Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit
Price: $32 Adults, $26 Students
Address: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC (Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle)
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought Van Gogh couldn't get any more amazing, this new exhibit helps you to feel his works from the inside out in this new immersive experience from the team at OASIS. Highlighting his classic works like Starry Night among others, this is a totally new way to appreciate art.
Grab A Drink At Riverside
Address: 5020, rue St Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Clear skies ahead for this weekend mean that terrasse season is in full swing! Head over to the newly re-opened Riverside in St. Henri for what's hopefully the first of many drinks for the summer.
