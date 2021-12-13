3 Magical Illuminated Trails Have Popped Up In Montreal For The Holidays
And they're totally free!
The holiday season is in full swing, which means there are a ton of festive things to do in Montreal right now. And if you've been on the search to see every magical place in the city before the snow melts, you can add these illuminated trails in Montreal to your winter bucket list.
For its 2021 edition, Montréal en Fêtes / Merry Montreal is lighting the city up with giant, playful installations to make beautiful places to take a winter walk in.
This mini-festival is taking place in three public places in the city between December 16 to 31. The interactive installations will be operational on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.
First, you'll find the "Place Nordique' in the heart of Place Jacques-Cartier, an ideal public art trail to take a little break.
You can also visit the installation "Polar Interstices," which is located in Dorchester Square with its interactive works, as well as in Victoria Square with ultra-festive ornaments.
The different routes are accessible to all passers-by free of charge, as well as the two New Year's Day parties that are happening on December 31 between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Victoria and Dorchester squares.
The program for these festive evenings includes a DJ to warm up the crowd, followed by a musical performance, all before the big countdown. The featured artists for these shows will be announced on December 14 on social networks.
But if you're already eager to plan your days, you can reserve your spot online now.
Montréal en Fêtes / Merry Montreal
Cost: Free
When: December 16 to 31, 2021
Address: Place Jacques-Cartier, Square Dorchester, and Square Victoria
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.