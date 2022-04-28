Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
fireworks montreal

Fireworks At Montreal's La Ronde Will Finally Be A Thing Again This Summer

Yippee!

Staff Writer
Fireworks in Montreal.

Fireworks in Montreal.

Courtesy of Carl Desjardins for L’International des Feux Loto-Québec

We may have missed out on tons of summer activities in Montreal the last two years, but this year, the city is making a comeback.

And what does our city's summer comeback entail? The iconic fireworks at Montreal's La Ronde making their return!

Between the music festivals, outdoor events and terrasse season all on their way, this summer is sure to be one to remember.

In a press release on April 27, the International des feux Loto-Québec confirmed that its 36th edition will take place this summer.

For the 2022 season, fireworks from six countries will light up the sky of the city. For the first time ever, Hungary will be one of the participating countries in this festive tradition along with Mexico, Canada, Italy, Croatia, and England.

Plus, there will be tributes to the singer Prince and the rock group Genesis.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the fireworks starting on Saturday, June 25, then on Saturdays July 2 and 9, Wednesday, July 13, Saturday, July 16, and Wednesdays July 20, July 27, and August 3.

The closing night is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, when Genesis will be featured in a retro atmosphere.

All performances will begin at 10 p.m., rain or shine. Whether you find yourself on the site of the amusement park or on the other side of the shore with a blanket in the grass to admire it all, this is definitely an outing not to be missed.

L’International des Feux Loto-Québec à La Ronde

When: Nine evenings between June 25 and August 6

Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Website


From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...