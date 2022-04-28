Fireworks At Montreal's La Ronde Will Finally Be A Thing Again This Summer
Yippee!
We may have missed out on tons of summer activities in Montreal the last two years, but this year, the city is making a comeback.
And what does our city's summer comeback entail? The iconic fireworks at Montreal's La Ronde making their return!
Between the music festivals, outdoor events and terrasse season all on their way, this summer is sure to be one to remember.
In a press release on April 27, the International des feux Loto-Québec confirmed that its 36th edition will take place this summer.
For the 2022 season, fireworks from six countries will light up the sky of the city. For the first time ever, Hungary will be one of the participating countries in this festive tradition along with Mexico, Canada, Italy, Croatia, and England.
Plus, there will be tributes to the singer Prince and the rock group Genesis.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the fireworks starting on Saturday, June 25, then on Saturdays July 2 and 9, Wednesday, July 13, Saturday, July 16, and Wednesdays July 20, July 27, and August 3.
The closing night is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, when Genesis will be featured in a retro atmosphere.
All performances will begin at 10 p.m., rain or shine. Whether you find yourself on the site of the amusement park or on the other side of the shore with a blanket in the grass to admire it all, this is definitely an outing not to be missed.
L’International des Feux Loto-Québec à La Ronde
When: Nine evenings between June 25 and August 6
Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC