Air Canada Thwarted Naomi Campbell's Planned Montreal Visit
Her runway wasn't clear for take-off. 👠✈️
Naomi Campbell won't be making an appearance in Montreal this week after all. Air Canada cancelled the supermodel's flight before take-off on Tuesday morning. She was scheduled to give a keynote address at the city's high-profile C2 business conference this afternoon. Instead, Campbell posted a photo of the cancellation on Instagram, along with an announcement about her conference participation.
"I was so looking forward to my C2 speaking engagement today and meeting my fellow speakers but due to circumstances beyond my control I am unable to make it to Montreal. Mercury retrograde is in full effect — I’ll be back!" she wrote.
Conference-goers were understandably upset by the news. After all, tickets to attend her talk (and the rest of the conference) cost a whopping $1,295.
"It was so exciting to have you in Montréal. I hope you will come back for a talk," commented one fan.
Others took turns blaming Air Canada for poor service.
"It’s nothing to do with Mercury retrograde. It’s everything to do with Air Canada. It’s been a summer of travel woes!" wrote one commenter, referencing the airline's dismal track record for summer delays and cancellations.
Air Canada replied to Campbell's post, asking her to write to them directly: "We regret hearing of this Naomi! Please send us your booking reference in a private message, we'll try to help from here."