Air Canada Was Ranked The Best Airline In North America But Some Passengers Beg To Differ

Travellers are sharing how they really feel!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Air Canada Boeing 737 Max flying in the air.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Air Canada has earned itself a major accolade after a recent ranking named the airline the best in all of North America — marking the fourth consecutive year the carrier has received this recognition.

On December 4, Global Traveler Magazine dropped the results of its GT Tested Reader Survey, which asks readers to name the best of the best within the travel industry. Air Canada landed in the top spot for airlines and cabin cleanliness.

Despite the high praise, Air Canada has come under scrutiny from passengers over the last year as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

After the airline tweeted out its ranking, a slew of negative (and two, yes...only two positive) comments followed suit and it's safe to say many travellers didn't hold back from letting us know how they really feel about the airline's win.

"Waited almost 2 years for a refund on flight @AirCanada cancelled due to pandemic and I only received a quarter of the cost of the flight!" one user commented.

"Pretty low bar for the flight industry," another Twitter user wrote.

"This is a joke right?" another replied to Air Canada's tweet. "Horrible service, can’t get through on a call for hours, the bereavement policy for tickets is a joke...cancelled flights," the list went on and on.

Back in August, Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis took to social media to share his experience with the Canadian airline, calling Air Canada out as "the worst airline in North America."

The actor said his first-class ticket was ripped up at the gate upon boarding and was instead moved to the back of the plane with "no explanation other than 'full flight.'"

Hate to break it to ya, Global Traveler Magazine but Neville Longbottom isn't having any of it.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
