Air Canada Ranked The Best New Restaurants In The Country & A Montreal Spot Placed 2nd
The Rosemont–La Petite Patrie resto serves works of culinary art.
Air Canada has pared down its list of the best new restaurants in the country, selecting just the top 10. Montreal eatery Mastard placed second in all of Canada, also serving the judge's favourite dish of any restaurant on the list.
Journalist Nancy Matsumoto took a month-long trip across Canada, dining anonymously at more than 30 spots nominated by an expert panel. She took ingredient quality and menu selection into account, but it was the single meal that made her determination.
At Mastard, she loved the "thick, ruby-red slice of tomato from La Ferme des Quatre-Temps resting in a pool of camelina oil, adorned in herbs and flowers and doused with smoked beef fat," according to a release.
Mastard emphasizes its use of local, farm-fresh ingredients in mostly French-inspired dishes.
Every meal served at the Rosemont–La Petite Patrie restaurant is a work of art. Colours and textures feature in the main courses, like the rainbow trout with spinach and beurre blanc ($31) and the pork in spicy nduja sauce ($32).
Playful plating and experimental culinary combinations have helped Mastard stand out in the city. It also placed #81 on Canada's Best 100 list in 2022.
Here is the complete ranking of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022:
- Restaurant 20 Victoria (Toronto, ON)
- Mastard (Montreal, QC)
- MIMI Chinese (Toronto, ON)
- Perch (Ottawa, ON)
- Một Tô (Calgary, AB)
- Hearts Tavern & Bar (Kimberley, ON)
- Fonda Balam (Toronto, ON)
- Major Tom (Calgary, AB)
- Fox & Monocle (North Saanich, BC)
- Restaurant Alentours (Quebec City, QC)