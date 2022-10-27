Air Canada Is Upgrading Economy Class With Meals By A Montreal Celeb Chef & Other Perks
No more in-flight mystery mush for the back of the plane.
Air Canada is poised to take its economy class to a whole new level. The airline has announced an upgrade to in-flight meals for international travel, which will now include a celebrity chef entree, and a new dining service.
Starting in November, international economy passengers departing Canada will be served regional appetizers, a hot dish by famed Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer, and a separate dessert.
"If people say, 'This is good, tasty, well-flavoured, there's a nice texture,' that means the challenge has been met," said Ferrer, who describes his signature cooking style as "gourmet and sun-filled." The chef runs an eponymous restaurant near the Bell Centre that serves European-inspired dishes using local ingredients.
New Air Canada Bistro options will also be available on North American flights. The menu is expanding to include a brioche bagel smoked salmon sandwich, vegan options like a farro salad and a spiced chickpea wrap and Montreal smoked meat sandwiches.
"We are investing in all aspects of the journey to make travel even better for customers, including in our Economy and Premium cabins," said Mark Nasr, Air Canada's senior vice president of products, marketing and eCommerce.
Premium seats will get more in-flight entertainment and Bluetooth audio connectivity. Air Canada is planning to increase onboard viewing content by over 25% next year, promising live TV programming so flyers can catch news updates and sports games in real-time. An outside camera feature will soon be unveiled too.
Premium Rouge passengers will also get complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi — a first for a Canadian airline — along with luxury Acqua di Parma amenity kits.
On the ground, Air Canada airport lounges are also getting elevated treatment with a new selection of seasonal Canadian wines. Full buffet service is back in the hubs, along with more salads and international dishes like stir-fry and curries.
Montreal Maple Leaf Lounges will feature Montreal Fairmount Bagels, smoked meat sandwiches and poutine.