Airbnb Shared Its Most Wishlisted Canadian Rentals & 3 Stunning Quebec Cabins Made The List

Look at those views! 😍

Ascending

If you've got your heart set on a charming getaway, but can't choose where to go, Airbnb has some (pricey) suggestions. The homestay service shared its most wish-listed rentals across Canada, including three remarkable Quebec cabins.

If you start saving now and book in advance, maybe you'll have the chance to stay in one of these dreamy cabins in the woods.

Le MICA

Cost: $314 per night

Where: Lac-Beauport

Why You Should Go: Only 25 minutes from Quebec City, this minimalist micro-house with giant windows blends perfectly into the snowy forest. You'll enjoy some peace and quiet amid breathtaking views of the Laurentians. A 4x4 is needed to access the chalet in winter.

Bora-Boréal

Cost: $287 per night

Where: Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval

Why You Should Go: This solar-powered modern chalet was built on a private lake, so from the inside, it looks like you're floating. During the snowy season, you access the cabin in snowshoes which are available on-site.

Luxurious Chalet with Pool, Sauna, Spa & View

Cost: $589 per night

Where: La Malbaie

Why You Should Go: Designed by Viviane Zhang from Architecture 49, this chalet was the Platinum winner of the Grands Prix du Design in 2021. It was also named among Elle's list of the 15 most beautiful chalets to rent in Quebec that same year. It has five bedrooms, a sauna, a heated pool, a spa and a wood fireplace.

