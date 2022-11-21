Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday Sale Has Begun & You Can Get A Big Discount
BB&W is offering 50% discounts... with a catch.
It's really hard to stick to a budget in Bath & Body Works, probably by design. And it's going to be even harder this week. Bath & Body Works Canada has released its Black Friday deals. From 6 a.m. Monday, November 21, to 5:59 a.m. Saturday, November 26, all items store-wide are buy-three-get-three-free.
The promotion applies to all purchases in-store and on the Canadian online store.
That might sound generous, but it comes down to marketing. It's basically a discount of 50% when you commit to six items. In fact, the fine print makes clear that's exactly how it works: the "price of the free items will be prorated as [a] discount across all eligible items in the shopping bag at checkout."
So in the case of the famous Bath & Body works three-wick candles, for example, you get six when you spend CA$80.85 before tax.
The website makes clear that you can, however, "mix and match" candle scents and still take advantage of the deal.
The discount automatically applies at checkout to the lowest-price items.