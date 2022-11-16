H&M Canada Previewed Its Black Friday Deals & They Are Extensive
Winter essentials and party wear are getting a deep discount.
H&M Canada dropped its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and shoppers will be able to save on just about everything in the store.
Items from the fall/winter essentials collection and sequined party line are getting special attention. Even H&M's popular boots aren't off-limits.
On Black Friday, November 25, everything in-store and online will be 25% off. That includes the premium selection leather boots ($169) and vegan Studio Collection studded clogs ($169).
H&M Home is also covered, so you can get your hands on vintage-style Christmas ornaments ($7.99), housewarming scented candles ($17.99) and a wide selection of bedding for less.
Through the weekend, from November 26 to 27, H&M will host a sale of up to 70% off in-store and online. A number of party items will be discounted, including sequin tops, jumpsuits and gowns.
Then on Cyber Monday, November 28, you can snag 25% off online only. That means whatever is leftover from buyers ravaging the prior three days will be up for grabs.
The retailer indicates that deliveries to Canada take an estimated 3-8 business days but can sometimes arrive more quickly, depending on the location of stock.
Either way, if you're planning to order online, you should probably get shopping ASAP before the holiday rush.