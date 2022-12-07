Belgium's Famous Peeing Boy Statue Got A New Quebec-Themed Outfit & It's A Piss-Soaked Honour
See the photo of the adorable getup.💧⚜️
Brussels has a new "golden" tribute to Quebec and it has nothing to do with any funny business at the city's exposed public urinals. The city's famous fountain statue of a peeing boy, the Manneken Pis, has an adorable new Quebec-themed outfit, the latest addition to his vast wardrobe.
Presented by Quebec's delegation to the city, the tiny getup is meant to celebrate the province's relationship with the city.
The new outfit, designed by local designer Jean-Claude Poitras (yes, the Manneken Pis gets designer clothes), consists of a Quebec-blue robe and hat with a white fleur-de-lis. It's supposed to recall the coureurs des bois, early French settlers in North America who traded furs.
Members of Quebec's delegation to Brussels standing in front of the Manneken Pis, who's dressed in a new Quebec-themed outfit.Délégation générale du Québec à Bruxelles
It's the statue's 1,103rd outfit and third that references Quebec. According to Quebec's Brussels delegation, the statue already has clothes from Montreal and Quebec City.
The tradition of dressing the Manneken Pis stretches back three centuries.
"Nowadays, it is used almost daily to celebrate or commemorate a number of events, sometimes typically Brussels, other times turned towards more global issues," the delegation says. "Its outfits are thus part of the city's heritage while anchoring the character in contemporary realities."
Among the statue's wardrobe are a Santa Claus outfit, an Elvis Presley outfit and a Mickey Mouse outfit.