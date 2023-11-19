10 Things To Do In Montreal When You're Bored On A Sunday
Sunday, fun day!
Sometimes it can feel like everything is closed on the chillest day of the week, but in Montreal, Sundays are anything but mundane. From solo self-care dates to sipping coffee in hidden cafés, and exploring underrated Montreal museums, there’s a side to the city that still comes alive on the last day of the weekend.
Here are some bucket list activities that will turn your lazy Sunday into an all-day adventure.
Watch a movie in a Cineplex VIP theatre
Price: Varies depending on the movie
When: See website for viewing schedule
Where: Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP, 2313, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, #101, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sunday movies are always a go-to, but why not take it to a whole new VIP level? Montreal now offers several theatres with VIP services, which include plush, oversized, reclining seats, attentive staff members catering to your needs, and a menu of gourmet food and refreshing drinks right to your seat.
Visit the Barbie Expo at Les Cours Mont-Royal
Price: Free
When: Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: Les Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Level 3, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: It's safe to say that Barbie-mania took the world by storm this year with the release of her blockbuster hit film, but Montreal has had a special place for the world's most famous doll for years. The Barbie Expo, a captivating display of creativity and craftsmanship, is located in the heart of Montreal and features an array of Barbie dolls adorned in exquisite costumes and accessories, honouring fellow fashion icons, movie stars, and cultures from around the world. Each doll is a miniature masterpiece, taking you on a journey of fashion, art, and imagination as you gaze into each of the showcases.
Sip and play at a Randolph board game café
When: See website for reservations
Address: See website for various locations
Why You Need To Go: Go from bored to board game Randolph Board Game Cafe. Home to hundreds, if not thousands, of board games for every skill and skill level, the staff are well-versed on each of the games and their rules, so you can find your new favourite or hone in on the classics. Order from a menu of tasty bites and delicious drinks to feed more than just your need for fun. Randolph encourages not your competitive spirit, but the spirit of quality time together.
Learn about local history at a Montreal museum
Price: $17 to $26
When: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 350, Place Royale, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Built atop genuine archaeological ruins, Pointe-à-Callière Museum offers a unique perspective on Montreal's evolution from its prehistoric roots to the modern city that it is today. The museum's exhibits bring the past to life, displaying artifacts, interactive displays, and multimedia presentations. Along with its permanent exhibits, it welcomes three to four temporary exhibits each year, honing in on a specific moment in history and culture.
Go thrifting
Why You Need To Go: Thrift shopping is definitely something to do with some dedicated time, which makes Sunday the perfect day to do it. The city is home an eclectic array of thrift stores, vintage boutiques, and consignment shops for you to pick up some stellar pieces from... and with such incredible style in Montreal, you know you're in for some treasures. Not only is it an eco-friendly way to shop, you can fill your closet at a fraction of the price than traditional stores.
Take a bagel making workshop
Price: $80 per person
When: See website for reservations
Address: 5612, rue Cartier, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the city's most famous exports is our Montreal bagels, known for their sweet taste and doughy texture. But instead of using Sunday to head to your favourite bakery, book yourself a bagel-making class. At The Bagel Class, you'll learn the art of crafting these iconic treats from scratch and under the guidance of expert bakers, you'll knead, shape, and bake your own bagels, mastering the traditional Montreal method.
Go for brunch
Why You Need To Go: Nothing is as classic on a Sunday as going for brunch. For Montrealers, it isn't just a meal... it's an absolute way of life. The city is filled with incredible spots, serving brunch takes from all over the world, so you aren't just catching up with friends over eggs, coffee, and mimosas — you're getting a taste of the city's multicultural restaurant scene.
Become part of the art at Oasis Immersion
Price: $33.92 for adults, $28.74 for students
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For the perfect chilled-out Sunday, Oasis Immersion offers a unique sanctuary for those seeking total body and sensory activation. This immersive experience takes you through virtual landscapes, from lush rainforests to celestial realms, promoting relaxation and mindfulness. It's the largest permanent indoor immersive installation in Canada and you can currently get tickets to Van Gogh Distortion, Sweet Folie, and transformé.
Visit this historic house in Old Montreal
Price: $13.50
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 280, rue Notre-Dame Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A visit to Château Ramezay is the perfect thing to do if you're looking for something new to do on a Sunday. Located in Old Montreal, this historic gem, offers a stunning journey through time. Wander through the exquisitely preserved rooms, adorned with period grandiose furnishings and intricate artifacts, and let the history of early Montreal come to life.
Try go-karting at Action 500
Price: Starting at $33 per person
When: Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Address: 5592, rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC; 1865, route Transcanadienne, Dorval, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you have the need for speed and are looking to let out some adrenaline energy, then sounds like go-karting is the perfect activity for you. Montreal Action 500 Karting is an indoor karting venue that offers thrill-seekers the chance to unleash their inner racer on a challenging track. Perfect for beginners, experts or anyone just looking to feel the wind in their hair.