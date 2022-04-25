Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada travel rules

Canada Border Rules — New Changes Make Travel Easier For The Fully-Vaxxed

Making travel a little easier for the fully vaxxed.

Senior Editor
CBSA border inspection sign at the Saint-Armand/Philipsburg US-Canada border crossing.

CBSA border inspection sign at the Saint-Armand/Philipsburg US-Canada border crossing.

Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime

Travel to Canada just got a little easier for the fully vaxxed. Canada travel rule changes taking effect April 25 do away with a few of the more tedious requirements for travellers coming into the country.

Fully-vaccinated people entering Canada no longer have to submit a quarantine plan or monitor and report any COVID-19 symptoms in their first two weeks in the country.

They also don't have to quarantine if someone else in their travel party develops symptoms or receives a positive COVID-19 test result. Nor do they have to keep a list of their contacts and locations visited in the country.

Finally, the federal government has removed its requirement for fully-vaxxed travellers to mask in public places during their first 14 days in Canada. Local mandates still apply, however. In Quebec, for example, officials plan to keep the mask rule in place in most enclosed public places until mid-May.

Face-coverings are still required on flights and on trains.

Other border rule changes have taken effect for children between the ages of five and 11, inclusive, who are accompanied in their travels by a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated kids in that age group no longer have to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test to enter Canada. (Everyone 12 and older still has to present a negative pre-departure test.)

Fully-vaccinated parents or guardians also no longer need to submit a quarantine plan for children between five and 11 years old.

The ArriveCAN app is still mandatory for everyone coming into Canada.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...