Canada Border Rules — New Changes Make Travel Easier For The Fully-Vaxxed
Making travel a little easier for the fully vaxxed.
Travel to Canada just got a little easier for the fully vaxxed. Canada travel rule changes taking effect April 25 do away with a few of the more tedious requirements for travellers coming into the country.
Fully-vaccinated people entering Canada no longer have to submit a quarantine plan or monitor and report any COVID-19 symptoms in their first two weeks in the country.
They also don't have to quarantine if someone else in their travel party develops symptoms or receives a positive COVID-19 test result. Nor do they have to keep a list of their contacts and locations visited in the country.
Finally, the federal government has removed its requirement for fully-vaxxed travellers to mask in public places during their first 14 days in Canada. Local mandates still apply, however. In Quebec, for example, officials plan to keep the mask rule in place in most enclosed public places until mid-May.
Face-coverings are still required on flights and on trains.
Other border rule changes have taken effect for children between the ages of five and 11, inclusive, who are accompanied in their travels by a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated kids in that age group no longer have to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test to enter Canada. (Everyone 12 and older still has to present a negative pre-departure test.)
Fully-vaccinated parents or guardians also no longer need to submit a quarantine plan for children between five and 11 years old.
The ArriveCAN app is still mandatory for everyone coming into Canada.