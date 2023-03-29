Canada Is Recalling 4 Baby Care Items For Risk Of Contamination, Choking & Entrapment
No, not THAT kind of entrapment. Be serious.
Babies are fragile, squirmy creatures, and it's just about all a new parent can do to keep them alive in this dangerous, pointy and bacteria-filled world. These four currently active recalls are for items related to children and babies, who are significantly more at risk of illness or injury than the average regular person.
If you have any of these items, or have given them to your baby, don't panic — just follow Health Canada's directions, stay calm and read your little one an extra bedtime story for me, if they like that sort of thing.
Bamboo Nursing Hoodie
Recalled Product: Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies
Recall Reason: This product is being recalled due to choking risk. Health Canada recommends that consumers "cut the fully extended drawstring and dispose of the cord" when disposing of the recalled clothing. Be sure to snap a pic, though, since you can get a $75 store credit rebate if you provide evidence of disposing of the hoodie.
Baby formula
Recalled Product: Nestlé Good Start - Soothe (infant formula)
Recall Reason: There are, potentially, some unsavoury bacteria in batches of this infant formula. Specifically, there is a risk of contamination from the "possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii." The bacterium in question only rarely causes illness in humans, but when it does, it can be fatal — and newborns are especially vulnerable.
Unauthorized children's mucus-thinning syrup
Recalled Products: Robikids and Solmux
Recall Reason: First of all, ew. Secondly, these products are being recalled since they're unauthorized for containing a prescription-only drug called carbocisteine, which "may pose serious health risks such as nausea, diarrhea, allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) and gastrointestinal bleeding," according to Health Canada. Yikes! Take these syrups to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Several change tables
Recalled Product: Change Tables for Harmony Play & Go Playards
Recall Reason: This recall only affects the change tables for several playards or playpens, which don't abide by Canada's very serious Playpens Regulations. "Specifically, if a child is left unattended in the bassinet or playard portion of the playard while the change table accessory is installed, contrary to the manufacturer instructions, a child could attempt to lift the change table accessory posing a potential risk of injury or death due to entrapment," Health Canada said. Thankfully, no injuries have yet been reported in relation to these products.