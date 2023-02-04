These 6 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — Check Your Groceries
E. coli, Cronobacter, and pieces of glass are to blame! ⚠️
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food products that have been sold across Canada, many of which are due to bacterial contamination, pieces of glass, E. coli and undeclared ingredients.
The CFIA is recommending that consumers check their groceries to see if they are in possession of any of the affected food products. If so, the federal health department is urging the public to throw the product away immediately or return it to the point of purchase.
Health Canada also advises not to serve, sell, distribute or consume any of the recalled items. Here are the six food products to look out for:
Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home brand meatball products
Recalled Products:
- Apetito HFS Meatballs in Gravy | 329 g
- Apetito HFS Meatballs and Peppers | 337 g
- Heart to Home Meals Honey Garlic Meatballs | 318 g
- Heart to Home Meals Spaghetti and Meatballs | 356 g
- Heart to Home Meals Sweet and Sour Meatballs | 305 g
- Hear to Home Meals Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce | 364 g
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label," Health Canada said.
Fiber Plus Powder
Recalled Product: Fiber Plus Powder | NPN 80081963 | Powder | Lot: 87059C, 87121C, 87121D
Recall Reason: Health Canada has recalled the product as the affected lots may contain the presence of Cronobacter contamination.
Cedar Phoenicia brand Pindjur Vegetable Spread
Recalled Product: Phoenicia Pindjur Vegetable Spread | 500 ml
Recall Reason: The federal health department is recalling the vegetable spread due to pieces of glass.
The recalled product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, and Quebec.
Tohato brand Potato Ring Seaweed snack
Recalled Product: Tohato Potato Ring Seaweed Flavor Snack | 71 g
Recall Reason: "Tohato brand Potato Ring Seaweed Flavour recalled due to undeclared milk," per Health Canada.
Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese
Recalled Products:
- Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 1.9 kg
- Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 340 g
Recall Reason: "Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese recalled due to generic E. coli," Health Canada said. The recalled products were sold in Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario.
Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks
Recalled Products:
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour | 290 ml
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label."
