8 Of Canada's Biggest Boxing Day Sales In 2022

Lots of opps to upgrade your tech and home appliances for less. 💻🎮🏠

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​Walmart Supercentre in Montreal. Right: La Baie in downtown.

Pluc01 | Dreamstime, Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

You could spend Boxing Day in Montreal at bustling malls, getting elbowed by other shoppers — and by all means, do, if the excitement floats your boat — but know that you could also get your shopping done from the peace and quiet of your own home while still reveling in the post-Christmas glow.

Instead of digging for deals in-person, here are some of the biggest online sales leading up to and on the shopping holiday:

Wireless Wave

In addition to a $45 phone plan with 20 GB of data, the mobile store is also offering up to $100 to spend in-store with new phone activation. The limited-time offer is valid through January 2, 2023.

Costco Canada

If you shop online, you can get a ton of deal bundles on home appliances, including fridges, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, washing machines and wine coolers, all for under $1K.

La Baie

The retailer is offering a 70% off sale for beauty, clothing and home items, including everything already on clearance. That means you can snag 50% off some iconic striped mittens ($9) or 25% off a retro Smeg kettle ($187).

Amazon Canada

There are tech sales a-plenty from the online mega-retailer with major deals on branded gear, like up to 40% off Fire TV devices and up to 22% off Fire TVs. Televisions under $1K are up to 25% off and Kindle e-readers are up to 23% off. Nintendo Switch Games are up to 31% off and Lefant Robotic Vacuum Cleaners are up to 50% off.

Walmart

There are sales across many categories, like electronics, sports and home appliances. Hot deals include $70 off the 10.2″ iPad WiFi 64 GB ($379), $100 off the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer ($99) and $30 off the the red retro Galanz microwave ($99).

GameStop

The gaming chain is offering 75% off select systems, toys and titles. You can get an Xbox Series S for $300 and score $50 off NBA 2K23 or $30 on Gotham Knights.

Browns

The downtown shoe staple is offering 25% off bestselling brands, like Ugg, Sorel, Timberland, Pajar Canada and Arctica. An extra 30% is also available for shoes already on sale, which means you can get a pair of Arctica men's boots for $69 (65% off) or Michael Kors women's boots for $139 (53% off).

Best Buy

Featured deals span up to $800 off some smart TVs, up to $500 off select soundbars and projectors for under $100. There are also discounts on laptops and tablets and up to 50% off video games.

Adidas Canada

You can save 50% off sitewide if you use the code HOLIDAY at checkout (some exclusions apply). That means this cool snake print backpack is $30 and all-over print tees are as low as $22.

