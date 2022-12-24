8 Of Canada's Biggest Boxing Day Sales In 2022
Lots of opps to upgrade your tech and home appliances for less. 💻🎮🏠
You could spend Boxing Day in Montreal at bustling malls, getting elbowed by other shoppers — and by all means, do, if the excitement floats your boat — but know that you could also get your shopping done from the peace and quiet of your own home while still reveling in the post-Christmas glow.
Instead of digging for deals in-person, here are some of the biggest online sales leading up to and on the shopping holiday:
Wireless Wave
In addition to a $45 phone plan with 20 GB of data, the mobile store is also offering up to $100 to spend in-store with new phone activation. The limited-time offer is valid through January 2, 2023.
Costco Canada
If you shop online, you can get a ton of deal bundles on home appliances, including fridges, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, washing machines and wine coolers, all for under $1K.
La Baie
The retailer is offering a 70% off sale for beauty, clothing and home items, including everything already on clearance. That means you can snag 50% off some iconic striped mittens ($9) or 25% off a retro Smeg kettle ($187).
Amazon Canada
Walmart
There are sales across many categories, like electronics, sports and home appliances. Hot deals include $70 off the 10.2″ iPad WiFi 64 GB ($379), $100 off the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer ($99) and $30 off the the red retro Galanz microwave ($99).
GameStop
The gaming chain is offering 75% off select systems, toys and titles. You can get an Xbox Series S for $300 and score $50 off NBA 2K23 or $30 on Gotham Knights.
Browns
The downtown shoe staple is offering 25% off bestselling brands, like Ugg, Sorel, Timberland, Pajar Canada and Arctica. An extra 30% is also available for shoes already on sale, which means you can get a pair of Arctica men's boots for $69 (65% off) or Michael Kors women's boots for $139 (53% off).
Best Buy
Featured deals span up to $800 off some smart TVs, up to $500 off select soundbars and projectors for under $100. There are also discounts on laptops and tablets and up to 50% off video games.
Adidas Canada
You can save 50% off sitewide if you use the code HOLIDAY at checkout (some exclusions apply). That means this cool snake print backpack is $30 and all-over print tees are as low as $22.