What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Boxing Day 2022
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
1h
Most Montrealers are finally kicking back to enjoy the holidays and take it easy until the new year, but just in case you're the kind of person who likes to plan ahead, here's the deal on what will be open and closed in Montreal on Boxing Day:
What's Open
- 311 phone line will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shopping malls, like the Eaton Centre and Alexis Nihon, open at 1 p.m.
- SAQ and SQDC outlets will reopen at 1 p.m.
- Parking metres will still be running.
- Espace Pour la Vie destinations, including the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Biosphère, will all be open.
- STM bus lines will operate on a holiday schedule, so check online ahead of time. Paratransit customer service is shut, so you'll have to book your trips online with SIRTA.
- STL buses will run on a Saturday schedule.
- Longueuil buses will run on a Saturday schedule, with added departures for lines 8, 35, 45 and 80.
- Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Garbage and recycling will continue on the usual schedule in most boroughs. Visit ville.montreal.qc.ca/infocollectes for more information.
- Cinemas
- Montreal Casino
What's Closed
- Public markets will be closed.
- Montreal sports centres, swimming pools and libraries will be closed.
- Banks will be closed, along with Revenue Quebec offices through Decemeber 27.
- Most permit counters and municipal offices will be shut until January 3, but online services will still be available.
- The Municipal Courthouse service counter will be closed until January 3.
- Canada Post counters will be shut and no deliveries made until December 28.
- Écocentres are closed until January 2.