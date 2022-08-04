Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

canada winter forecast

Canada's Winter Forecast Is Out & It's Looking Awful For Everyone

Temperatures are going to drop, and so is my climate-related patience.

People shovel out their cars after significant snowfall in Montreal in 2017.
People shovel out their cars after significant snowfall in Montreal in 2017.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

You may not be in the headspace to receive this challenging information, but this winter is shaping up to be a tough one. According to Canada's winter forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac, we can expect a whole host of inhospitable weather conditions once summer is gone. It’s not just Quebec, either — the whole country should prepare for some frigid temperatures and intense precipitation.

Part of the problem is that a storm track — a path over water and land that storm systems tend to follow — is shaping up to cross the entire country, bringing colder temperatures and more snow than we saw last year.

Most affected will be the Prairies, where the Almanac predicts "tons of snow" in the early months of winter. British Columbia is on the safer side, preparing for average precipitation levels and just a bit of chilly weather. The skiing in B.C. is apparently going to be "decent," which is neither exciting nor particularly upsetting.

The Maritimes won't be off the hook either, sitting right on the predicted storm track. Maritimers and allies can expect "significant shivers" and a good amount of slush. Just kidding, no amount of slush is a good amount. Disgusting.

January promises ungodly chills, according to the Almanac, with the potential for some of the worst cold temperatures we've seen in quite a while, and that goes for most of Canada (even B.C.!).

In February, the Almanac anticipates 30 to 60 centimetres of snow from a possible Nor’easter hitting the Eastern parts of Canada most strongly. Let's collectively manifest that this doesn't happen.

