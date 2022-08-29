Heat Warning Issued For Montreal
Could this be the end of summer weather?
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Montreal Monday morning ahead of humidex values that the agency says will reach 40.
The warning covers Montreal, Laval, the southern portions of the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions, and the Montérégie region from the South Shore to the U.S. border.
EnviroCan is encouraging residents to "schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day" to reduce health risks associated with high temperatures and humidity.
Map of southern Quebec showing areas under a heat warning in red.Environment Canada
The humidex could remain in the upper 30s — between 35 and 38, according to EnviroCan — on Tuesday before finally plummetting Wednesday, when the federal weather agency says a cold front will move through the province.
The seven-day forecast shows actual temperatures peaking at 31 C Monday and 28 C Tuesday. Environment Canada shows temperatures dipping to between 22 C and 17 C from Wednesday to Friday before possibly notching back up to 26 C on Saturday.
Yup, sounds like the beginning of a Quebec autumn...