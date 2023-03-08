Cheap Canadian Airline Lynx Is Adding Montreal To Its Destinations — Here's Where You Can Go
"While Montreal is a very popular destination, it is currently under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx aims to change that."
Calgary-based, low-cost Canadian airline Lynx Air is adding Montreal to its list of destinations. The company announced service to Calgary International Airport (YYC) and St. John's International Airport (YYT) to Montreal-Trudeau Airport (YUL) will begin as of June 5, 2023.
It's planning two to four flights per week to Calgary and St. John's, "depending on the market."
"We are delighted to be adding the vibrant city of Montreal to the Lynx Air network in the lead-up to summer," Lynx CEO Merren McArthur said in a press release. "While Montreal is a very popular destination, it is currently under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx aims to change that."
Tickets to Calgary and St. John's from Montreal are on sale as of Wednesday, March 8. Lynx also says it's slashing base fares out of Montreal to mark the ticket launch. Until 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 10, 2023, customers can use the promo code MONTREAL to claim their discount. Lynx says one-way base fares are starting at $59, including taxes and fees.
Low-cost airlines typically operate by presenting low base ticket prices and charging for additional services and perks like extra legroom, seat selection, carry-ons and checked baggage.
Lynx calls itself "Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline" and says its goal is to "transform the Canadian aviation landscape." The brand launched in April 2022 with flights from Calgary to Toronto and Vancouver. It initially left Quebec out of its expansion plans. Montreal will be its 15th destination.
In addition to its Canadian destinations, it also serves Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix in the U.S.