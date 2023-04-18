Low-Cost Airline Lynx Will Launch Montreal-Vancouver Flights With Tickets Starting At $69
Except you have to pay extra for every other perk.
Just over a month after Canadian low-cost airline Lynx Air announced it would expand to Montreal, the carrier is adding a city to its upcoming list of destinations from the Quebec metropolis.
Lynx plans to launch six flights per week between YUL and YVR as of June 23. That makes Vancouver the third city the airline will service from Montreal. Flights to Calgary's YYC and St John's YYT are set to launch on June 5.
"Vancouver and Montreal are two of Canada's most iconic tourism destinations, with their rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes," Lynx CEO Merren McArthur said in a press release. "We are thrilled to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect these two beautiful cities."
"Historically Montreal and Quebec have been under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx Air aims to change that."
Low-cost airlines usually operate by charging a cheap base fare and then offering perks, such as a carry-on, checked luggage, seat selection and extra legroom, for additional fees.
Montreal-Vancouver one-way base fares start at $69. To mark the service announcement, Lynx is advertising a 50% discount on those tickets for customers who use the promo code MONTREAL. The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 19.
Lynx says the addition of Vancouver to the list of destinations it will serve from Montreal is part of a "ramp-up" that, by mid-2023, will see the airline reach 16 cities across the continent through over 240 weekly flights. It has ordered nine Boeing 737 aircraft to reach that goal.
If all goes according to plan, Lynx will fly to and from Edmonton, Fredericton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, Montreal, St John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg in Canada, and Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Phoenix in the U.S.