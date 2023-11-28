7 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Nissan, Honda, Hyundai and Subaru are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several recalls in Canada from manufacturers including Honda, Subaru, BMW and Honda. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving malfunctioning seat belts, and freezing of the rearview camera, all the way to defective and leaking fuel tanks, the federal department is urging Canadian drivers to verify if their cars are included in the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the seven ecalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Mercedes-benz
Recalled Cars:
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2016, 2017 and 2018
Recall Reason: On certain vehicles, the rearview camera image could freeze while backing up. A rearview camera that doesn't display correctly could reduce a driver's ability to see behind the vehicle while backing up. This could increase the risk of a crash.
What You Need To Do: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to have the rearview camera replaced.
BMW
Recalled Cars:
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2021
- Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021
- Rolls-Royce Phantom 2021
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, the automatic locking retractors (ALR) in the passenger seat belt assemblies may be defective, potentially leading to improper locking and securing of a child seat.
What You Need To Do: BMW will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to inspect the seat belts.
Hyundai
Recalled Cars:
- Hyundai Sante Fe 2022
Recall Reason: On certain plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, a defect in the fuel tank could cause it to leak at the seam, per the recall page. This could ultimately create the risk of a fire.
What You Need To Do: Hyundai will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the fuel tank.
Nissan
Recalled Cars:
- Nissan Sentra 2020, 2021 and 2022
Recall Reason: Per the recall page, certain vehicles may have insufficient strength in the left and/or right tie rod(s). In specific circumstances, such as impact with a curb or a significant pothole, the tie rod(s) may bend or break, resulting in a partial loss of steering control.
What You Need To Do: Owners will receive notification from Nissan by mail. In light of a parts supply issue, Nissan will recommend a visit to the dealership only if you encounter a steering wheel vibration or if the steering wheel is misaligned.
Upon the availability of sufficient parts, Nissan will re-issue notifications, instructing owners to take their vehicles to a dealership for the replacement of the left and right tie rods.
Subaru
Recalled Cars:
- Subaru Outback 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Subaru Crosstrek 2021
- Subaru Legacy 2022
Recall Reason: In certain vehicles, water ingress into the inhibitor switch may result in its failure. In such instances, the backup lamps may not illuminate, and the rearview camera image may not appear during reverse maneuvers.
Additionally, this could lead to the non-display of the gear selection indicator on the instrument panel, Transport Canada indicated.
What You Need To Do: Subaru will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the inhibitor switch.
Honda
Recalled Cars:
- Honda TLX 2015 to 2022
- Honda Pilot 2016 and 2018
- Honda MDX 2018, 2019 and 2020
- Honda Odyssey 2019
- Honda Ridgeline 2019
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles equipped with a V6 engine, the connecting rod bearings could wear prematurely and become damaged," the recall page said. Engine failure may lead to an abrupt loss of power and elevate the likelihood of a vehicle fire, thereby increasing the potential for a crash or injury.
What You Need To Do: Honda will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the engine.
Volkswagen
Recalled Cars:
- Volkswagen ID.4 2022 and 2023
Recall Reason: In specific vehicles, the roller sunshade material for the panoramic sunroof may not comply with the flammability standards outlined in Canadian regulations.
What You Need To Do: Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to apply a flame retardant on the roller sunshade.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.