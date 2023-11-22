Several Amazon Canada Car Seats Have Been Recalled Due To Injury Risk
"Immediately stop using the products."
Health Canada has recalled several car seats sold on Amazon Canada due to the risk of injury. According to the federal health agency, the use of the recalled car seats in a motor vehicle could likely increase the risk of injury in the event of a collision.
Health Canada indicated that the affected products do not display Transport Canada's National Safety Mark, which means that the car seats have not been certified to meet the safety requirements set forth by the Motor Vehicle Restraint System & Booster Seats Safety Regulations
In fact, the use of any restraints in a motor vehicle is deemed illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations, the recall warning said.
Here are the details regarding the recalled car seats:
- Rojada Auto Child Safety Seat Mat Simple Car Portable Seat Belt, Strong Car Seat Covers for Children & Baby Car Seats (Coffee, Big) | ASIN: B0BVB62QC5
- Rojada Auto Child Safety Seat Mat Simple Car Portable Seat Belt, Strong Car Seat Covers for Children & Baby Car Seats (Red, Big) | ASIN: B0BVB5VCVP
- Rojada Auto Child Safety Seat Mat Simple Car Portable Seat Belt, Strong Car Seat Covers for Children & Baby Car Seats (Sky Blue, Small) | ASIN: B0BVB691K2
Recalled car seats sold on Amazon Canada.Health Canada
The items have been withdrawn from online sale on the Amazon.ca platform. Health Canada has reached out to international third-party vendors, urging consumers to cease using the implicated child safety seats promptly.
According to Amazon's records, 266 units of the affected items were sold in Canada. As of now, Health Canada has not received any reports of incidents or injuries associated with this product.
Health Canada remains dedicated to safeguarding consumers from potentially hazardous consumer products. "The department regularly tests consumer products available for sale in stores or online and continues to monitor products to help keep consumers safe," Health Canada said.
If you do have any of the affected car seats, Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using them and safely dispose of them in such a way that they cannot be used again."
