Home Depot Canada Artificial Christmas Trees Are Being Recalled Due To Fire Hazard
Refunds will be given out by Home Depot.
Health Canada recently published a recall warning regarding Home Depot Canada artificial Christmas trees due to potential burn or fire hazards.
A total of 883 units of the recalled products were sold across Canada from October 2023 to November 2023.
This recall involves the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot (2.3 metre) Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights, sold only in Canada. The tree can be identified by the Canadian model number, article number and description listed in the table below.
Home Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing LightsHealth Canada
Here are the details regarding the recalled Home Depot Canada Christmas tree:
- Home Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights | Model # 23LE61001 | Article # 1001803629
For more information, consumers can contact Home Depot Canada by telephone at 1-800-628-0525, Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST."
