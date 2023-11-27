Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

health canada

Home Depot Canada Artificial Christmas Trees Are Being Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Refunds will be given out by Home Depot.

Several artificial pre-lit Christmas trees in a store.

Svitlana Nahorna | Dreamstime

Health Canada recently published a recall warning regarding Home Depot Canada artificial Christmas trees due to potential burn or fire hazards.

A total of 883 units of the recalled products were sold across Canada from October 2023 to November 2023.

This recall involves the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot (2.3 metre) Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights, sold only in Canada. The tree can be identified by the Canadian model number, article number and description listed in the table below.

Home Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing LightsHome Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing LightsHealth Canada

Here are the details regarding the recalled Home Depot Canada Christmas tree:

  • Home Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights | Model # 23LE61001 | Article # 1001803629
According to Health Canada, "the Christmas tree’s control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard." Despite the potential burn or fire hazard risk, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries anywhere in Canada.
Consumers in possession of the recalled Christmas tree should immediately unplug the tree and return it to their local Home Depot Canada store for a full refund, per the recall warning page.
The recall advisory also states how the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada. "
For more information, consumers can contact Home Depot Canada by telephone at 1-800-628-0525, Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

