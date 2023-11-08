Over 200,000 Toyota Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada Due To Fire Risk
Toyota will contact owners with the necessary steps to take.
Transport Canada published a car recall warning regarding over 200,000 Toyota RAV4s across Canada. The recall, which was issued into the Motor Vehicle Safety recalls database on November 1, 2023, was flagged due to a possible short circuit and fire risk.
Here are the details regarding the make and models of the recalled Toyota cars:
- Toyota RAV4 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
A total of 249,416 of the Toyota SUVs were recalled across Canada. Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the battery clamp sub-assembly, battery tray, and positive terminal cover if their vehicle is among those affected by the recall, Transport Canada indicated.
In order to verify if your Toyota RAV4 is among those affected by the current recall, Toyota owners can check online via the Toyota & Lexus Canada Recall Lookup page. "Toyota is committed to developing technologies to ensure that you derive optimal enjoyment from your vehicle. From time to time, we may need to repair or replace a vehicle component to help maintain the quality and safety of your vehicle," Toyota says on its recall and campaign website.
This isn't the first Toyota make and model to be recalled in the past couple of months. On October 27, 2023, Transport Canada also published recall warnings regarding 5,000 other RAV4 vehicles.
"On certain RAV4 Prime and Hybrid models, rapid acceleration could cause the battery voltage to drop suddenly while driving in "EV mode" in cold temperatures. If this happens, the hybrid system could shut down and cause a sudden loss of power to the wheels," Transport Canada said. If that were to happen, a sudden loss of power to the wheels could increase the risk of a crash.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.