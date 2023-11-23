9 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada – So Check Your Groceries
Do not use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada has published several food recall warnings regarding grocery items sold across Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting an investigation regarding recalled grocery items for reasons including listeria contamination, salmonella contamination, and undeclared ingredients.
The CFIA is ensuring that the affected food items are being properly removed from the marketplace. Considering several foods that have been recalled can cause life-threatening reactions. Health Canada is currently urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items.
In fact, Health Canada has stated that consumers who do have recalled items should immediately toss the recalled item(s) out or return them to the point of purchase, where, in some cases, a refund may be offered.
Here are the nine recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
Panache brand Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- Panache Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce | 400 ml | UPC 6 23682 12350 0
Recall Reason: According to the recall warning page, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains cashew which is not declared on the label."
What You Need To Do: The CFIA recommends verifying whether any products have been recalled and not consuming them if you possess allergies or sensitivities, as these items could potentially lead to severe or life-threatening reactions. Additionally, it's best to refrain from serving, using, selling, or distributing any recalled products and to dispose of or return the recalled items to the place of purchase for a prompt resolution, per the recall page.
Malichita brand Cantaloupes
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- Malichita Cantaloupes | Affected products were sold between October 22, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive.
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination.
What You Need To Do: If you suspect illness from a recalled product, Health Canada recommends you consult your healthcare provider. The federal health agency also suggests checking for recalled items and avoiding consuming, selling, or distributing them.
Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase. It's important to note that food tainted with salmonella can be dangerous, even if it doesn't appear or smell spoiled, for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems who may develop severe and potentially life-threatening infections, per Health Canada.
Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit
Littleny | Dreamstimehttps://www.dreamstime.com/littleny_info
Recalled Foods:
- Recalled fresh-cut fruit brands include Central Foods Co., Fresh Start Foods, and Ready-Set-Serve by Markon. Please refer to the recall page for the full list of recalled fruit.
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination," the recall warning said.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada reminds Canadian consumers that food contaminated with salmonella, despite lacking visible spoilage signs, can cause illness, posing a higher risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. In this case, it is recommended to dispose of or return recalled products to the purchase location, and if uncertain, contact your retailer.
La Minoterie des Anciens, Pure Gaspésie & Naturellementbio brand Gluten-Free Flours
Pure Gaspésie brand Gluten-Free Flour
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- La Minoterie des Anciens Organic All Purpose Flour | Size 20 kg | UPC Code 6 64732 00512 4
- La Minoterie des Anciens Organic All Purpose Flour | Size 10 kg | UPC Code 6 64732 00511 7
- Naturellementbio Organic Hemp Flour | Size 1 kg | UPC Code 0 83747 00226 1
- Pure Gaspésie All Purpose Flour | Size 1 kg | UPC Code 6 64732 00520 9
- Pure Gaspésie All Purpose Flour | Size 2 kg | UPC Code 6 64732 00521 6
- Pure Gaspésie Hemp Flour | Size 1 kg | UPC Code 6 64732 00628 2
Recall Reason: Gluten-free flours from brands La Minoterie des Anciens, Pure Gaspésie, and Naturellementbio have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared gluten and wheat.
What You Need To Do: Per the recall warning page, "do no not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
South Island brand Pesto
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- South Island Pesto | 250 ml | The product was distributed on October 6, 17, and 26, 2023 at private functions and food fair shows in Victoria and Esquimalt, B.C.
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum."
What You Need To Do: Consuming food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may lead to illness, even if the food appears and smells normal, Health Canada indicated. Symptoms in adults include facial paralysis, unreactive pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred vision, and slurred speech. Children with foodborne botulism may experience difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, weakness, and paralysis.
Groupe Tomapure & Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe
Recalled Foods:
- Fruit Pure Fruit Salad (Salad de Fruit Excel) | 12 litre | Before Before: November 14 and 16, 2023
- Groupe Tomapure Cantaloupe Platter (Cantaloup! Cube Plateau) | 2 x 2 kg | Before Before: November, 1, 2, and 3, 2023
- Cantaloupe Pieces (Cantaloup! En Marceaux) | 2 kg | Bst Before: November 1, 2023
Recall Reason: Per the CFIA, Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe products were recalled due to salmonella.
What You Need To Do: According to the recall warning, consumers are being asked to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated products, and contact your healthcare provider if you suspect illness from their consumption. Verify for recalled items, avoiding their use, sale, serving, or distribution, and dispose of or return them to the place of purchase. If uncertain about purchased products, seek clarification from your retailer.
PC brand Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- PC Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins | 908 g | UPC 0 60383 98203 4
Recall Reason: The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain almonds which arenot declared on the label.
What You Need To Do: It is crucial to verify whether you possess any products subject to recall, per Health Canada. Consumers should refrain from ingesting recalled items if they have known allergies or sensitivities, as they can potentially trigger severe or life-threatening reactions. Avoid serving, using, selling, or distributing any recalled products. Instead, promptly dispose of or return the recalled items to the location of purchase, adhering to Health Canada's recommendations for a safe and effective response.
O'Ya hoho brand Enoki Mushrooms
Health Canada
Recalled Foods:
- O'Ya hoho 100% Fresh Enoki Mushrooms | 200 g | UPC 8 57588 00245 8
Recall Reason: The affected product has been recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada says that if you suspect illness from a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider and check for recalled items, refraining from their consumption, serving, usage, sale, or distribution. Dispose of or return recalled products to the place of purchase, recognizing that food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, despite lacking visible spoilage signs, can cause illness.
Symptoms may include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness, with heightened risk for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Save On Foods & Urban Fare brand Cantaloupe
Recalled Foods:
- Save on Foods Cantaloupe | 322 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Salad | 310 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray 12-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray 10-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray w/ Dip 12-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Small | 500 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Regular | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Half Cantaloupe w/ Fruit | 750 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Large | 1count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Salad | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Cantaloupe Chunks | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Large | 1.1 kg | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Mixed Melon Chunks | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Blueberry Melon Blast Smoothie | 1 (~ 16 ounce) count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 4, 2023
Recall Reason: "Urban Fare brand and Save on Foods brand Cantaloupe products recalled due to salmonella," the recall page said.
What You Need To Do: According to Health Canada, it is best to avoid using, selling, serving, or distributing the affected products. If you suspect illness from a recalled item, consult your healthcare provider and check for recalled products, refraining from their consumption, serving, usage, sale, or distribution. Additionally, consumers should dispose of or return recalled products to the purchase location, and if uncertain, contact your retailer, per the recall page.
