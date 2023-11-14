Transport Canada Warns 9 Cars Have Been Recalled — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Nissan, Toyota, and Honda are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several car recalls in Canada from manufacturers including Nissan, Toyota, Tesla and Honda to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty seatbelt retractors, airbags and issues with the rearview mirror all the way to steering gearboxes that were not manufactured accurately, the federal department is urging Canadian drivers to verify if their cars are included in the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the nine recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Hyundai
Recalled Cars:
- Hyundai Kona 2024
Recall Reason: Per the Transport Canada recall page, "the rear outboard seat belt retractors may not have been manufactured correctly. As a result, the seat belts may not extend and/or retract correctly."
What You Need To Do: Hyundai will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the left and right-rear seat belt retractors and replace them if necessary. "Hyundai recommends that if you hear a noise when extending the seat belt or are unable to extend it, you should not transport a passenger in that seat, and you should contact a dealer immediately to have the vehicle inspected," the recall warning indicated.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Cars:
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2016, 2017 and 2018
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning page, the rearview camera image could freeze while backing up. If this happens, the driver's visibility can be greatly reduced and the likelihood of a crash is greater.
What You Need To Do: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to have the rearview camera replaced.
Tesla
Recalled Cars:
- Tesla Model S 2021, 2022, and 2023
- Tesla Model X 2021, 2022, and 2023
Recall Reason: According to the recall page, "on a small number of vehicles, the wrong airbag may have been installed on the steering wheel after it was replaced from yoke steering to a round steering wheel, or vice versa." A car fit with a poorly installed airbag could increase the risk of injury in a crash.
What You Need To Do: Tesla will notify owners by e-mail and advise you to contact Tesla Service to arrange for an inspection and, if necessary, the replacement of the steering wheel airbag.
Honda
Recalled Cars:
- Honda Pilot 2023
Recall Reason: Certain vehicles may have a steering gearbox that was not manufactured accurately. This issue could lead to the steering rack locking up while the vehicle is in motion. Such an unexpected loss of steering control poses a significant risk of a potential collision, per the recall warning.
What You Need To Do: Honda will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the steering gearbox.
BMW
Recalled Cars:
- Rolls Royce Ghost 2017
Recall Reason: There is an issue with the driver's seat belt, as it may fail to lock up as intended during braking or in the event of a crash. This poses a safety concern, as a malfunctioning seat belt that doesn't lock properly in a crash could significantly increase the risk of injury, the Transport Canada page noted.
What You Need To Do: The company will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealer to replace the driver's seat belt assembly.
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Cars:
- Jeep Wrangler 2021, 2022, and 2023
- Jeep Gladiator 2021, 2022, and 2023
- Jeep 1500 2021, 2022, and 2023
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles equipped with a 3.0 L diesel engine, the high-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, you may notice a change in engine performance, a fuel leak, or a malfunction indicator lamp and/or service electronic throttle control tell-tale may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving," the recall page indicated.
What You Need To Do: FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the high-pressure fuel pump.
Ford
Recalled Cars:
- Ford F-250 2023
- Ford F-350 2023
- Ford F-450 2023
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2023
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2023
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2023
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, a software glitch may lead to the incorrect rearview camera image being shown during the reverse process. Consequently, there is a possibility that the hitch or trailer view image might be displayed instead of the standard rearview image. It is important to note that Canadian regulations mandate the display of the rearview image when in reverse.
What You Need To Do: Ford will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your truck to a dealership to update the advanced drive assistance system module software.
Toyota
Recalled Cars:
- Toyota RAV4 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the battery hold-down assembly may not properly secure certain 12 V aftermarket batteries. As a result, the battery could shift positions and cause the positive battery post to contact the hold-down bracket. If this happens, there could be a short circuit," the Transport Canada page said.
What You Need To Do: Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the battery clamp sub-assembly, battery tray, and positive terminal cover.
Nissan
Recalled Cars:
- Nissan Altima 2019, 2020, and 2021
- Nissan Sentra 2020, and 2021
Recall Reason: The wiring harness of the rearview camera is susceptible to damage from movement and vibrations. In the event of such damage, the rearview camera image may exhibit incorrect or no display at all. Compliance with Canadian regulations mandates that the rearview image must be visible during the reversing process, the recall page said.
What You Need To Do: Nissan will send notifications to owners via mail, instructing them to take their vehicles to a dealership for an inspection of the rearview camera wiring harness. If necessary, protective tape will be applied, and the wiring will be rerouted. In cases where damage is detected, both the rearview camera and wiring harness will be replaced.
