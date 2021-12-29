Celebrating New Year's Eve In Quebec? Here Are The Rules To Keep In Mind
Time to say goodbye to 2021 for good.
New Year's Eve 2021 in Quebec is shaping up to look a whole lot like it did on the last day of 2020. Feeling the déjà vu? You're not alone.
It's safe to say that we're all ready to say goodbye to 2021 and some of you were probably hoping to end this rollercoaster of a year by throwing a massive rager, but the Government of Quebec's current gathering rules are here to rain on your parade.
It feels as though the measures have been changing every day or two recently, making it hard to keep up to date. For those feeling a little confused with all the rules as they try to make plans for the last day of the year, we've got your back.
For anyone planning on having people at their place, you're allowed to have a maximum of six people or the occupants of two households.
If you were hoping to rent a hall and get your whole gang together, think again. Rented halls have the same rules as all other indoor gatherings: six people or residents from three households. Unless you're getting married on New Year's Eve, then your weddings can have a maximum of 25 attendees — the same limit applies for funerals.
And for those making last-minute dinner reservations at a restaurant, know that you can be a maximum of six people seated at one table. If you were hoping to hit a club on NYE, that'll have to wait until next year, as Quebec ordered a complete closure of bars, casinos and taverns.
Essentially, when it doubt, think of the number 6.
