Céline Dion Cancelled The Rest Of Her 'Courage' North America Tour Due To A Health Issue

Our hearts will go on.

Senior Editor
It's a sad day for Céline Dion fans. The québécoise superstater has cancelled the rest of her 'Courage World Tour' dates in North America due to an ongoing health issue. The singer previously cancelled shows at her residency in Las Vegas after she began suffering from "severe and persistent" muscle spasms that prevented her from performing.

In a January 15 statement, Céline said her recovery was taking longer than expected.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today that will affect the plans two months down the road."

She thanks fans for their "words of encouragement" and said she's looking forward to taking to the stage again.

"I feel your love and support and it means the world to me," she said.

The cancellations cover 19 appearances in 16 cities, including four in Canada, Winnipeg (scheduled for March 14), Saskatoon (March 17), Edmonton (March 20 and 21) and Vancouver (March 28 and 29). The remaining shows were all scheduled in U.S. cities.

Céline's team says fans who purchased tickets with credit cards through authorized vendors will automatically get refunds and will receive emails with additional information. Fans are encouraged to contact their ticket vendors if they have questions.

European shows on the Courage World Tour are still going forward, however, beginning with a performance in Birmingham, England on May 25.

